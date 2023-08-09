Detective who used ‘degrading acts’ to control women avoided sack by resigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Detective who used ‘degrading acts’ to control women avoided sack by resigning

By Press Association
Daniel Boulter worked as detective chief inspector based in Rotherham (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Daniel Boulter worked as detective chief inspector based in Rotherham (Lynne Cameron/PA)

A senior detective who led rape investigations “behaved in a deplorable manner towards women” and would have been sacked if he had not resigned, a force said.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said former detective chief inspector Daniel Boulter “controlled the lives of two women through manipulation and degrading acts” after he admitted seven charges of gross misconduct.

Mr Boulter resigned ahead of a misconduct hearing earlier this week.

The force said the charges included two of coercive control against two women and five allegations of providing false declarations on vetting forms.

It said investigators uncovered a “catalogue of lies” Mr Boulter had told to South Yorkshire Police and Lincolnshire Police, where he had previously worked.

The misconduct hearing concluded that the senior officer would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

A spokeswoman said an anonymous call made to Crimestoppers led SYP’s Professional Standards Department to begin looking into Boulter’s vetting form when he transferred to the force from Lincolnshire Police.

Mr Boulter is understood to have joined SYP in 2019 and transferred to Lincolnshire from Northamptonshire Police in 2015.

He failed to disclose any details of two different investigations at two different forces, a longstanding gambling issue and a long-term criminal acquaintance.

The spokeswoman said: “This was a man who had controlled the lives of two women through manipulation and degrading acts.”

Head of professional standards, Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring, said: “The integrity of any police force is based on the honesty of those within it.

“Daniel Boulter circumvented the system with dishonesty and lies as he knew the truth would have ruled him out of working for South Yorkshire Police.

“He has behaved in a deplorable manner towards women carrying out acts which were intentional, premeditated and repeated.”

Ms Waring admitted the case “demonstrated errors in our vetting process in 2019”.

She said: “Since these allegations came to light we have carried out a complete overhaul of our vetting processes and restructured the department.

“As a result, we are now confident that a transferee with this background would not be able to enter the force today.”

The force said Mr Boulter had held the position of detective inspector of rape and serious sexual offences and detective chief inspector of crime in Rotherham during his time at SYP.

While at Lincolnshire Police, he was part of the force’s rape and sexual assault task force, appearing in news stories in 2018 talking about a rise in drink spiking incidents.