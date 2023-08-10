Chance to find ‘a piece of history’ in your change as new 50p coins rolled out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chance to find ‘a piece of history’ in your change as new 50p coins rolled out

By Press Association
Five million King Charles 50p coins will start to enter circulation from Thursday (Royal Mint/PA)
Five million King Charles 50p coins will start to enter circulation from Thursday (Royal Mint/PA)

Fifty pence coins marking the King’s coronation will start appearing in circulation from Thursday, giving people the opportunity to “find a piece of history” in their change, the Royal Mint has announced.

Five million of the coins, celebrating Charles’s coronation earlier this year, will be received by the Post Office and UK bank branches.

Featuring a design by Royal Mint coin designer Natasha Jenkins, the coins are the second 50ps to enter circulation bearing Charles’s official coin portrait.

The first were the memorial 50 pences, which entered circulation in December 2022, marking the transition from the late Queen to the King.

The reverse (tails) design of the new 50p, created by Ms Jenkins, features Westminster Abbey. At the centre of the design is the King’s official cypher, representing him at Westminster Abbey being crowned King.

The obverse (heads) of the 50p features the King’s official coin portrait which was unveiled in September 2022 and is designed by sculptor Martin Jennings, as well as being personally approved by the King.

All 50p coins entering circulation will feature the King’s uncrowned portrait, the Mint said, differing from the commemorative coronation coins that were unveiled earlier this year.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are delighted to announce that five million 50p coins produced to mark His Majesty King Charles III’s coronation will enter circulation from today.

“This is a special moment for the nation, as members of the public will have the opportunity to find a piece of history in their change. We anticipate the coronation 50p coins will be highly sought after among coin collectors and members of the public keen to own a piece of British history.

“The Royal Mint has had the honour of striking coins for every British monarch since Alfred the Great and we are proud to continue that long history with the introduction of His Majesty’s official coinage.”

Earlier this year, the Royal Mint unveiled a commemorative coin range marking the coronation. Collectors from 89 countries purchased the coins directly from the Royal Mint.

UK coins bearing the effigy of the late Queen will remain legal tender and in active circulation.

Historically it has been commonplace for coins featuring the effigies of different monarchs to co-circulate. This ensures a smooth transition, with minimal environmental impact and cost, the Mint said.