King urged to refuse Royal Assent for Northern Ireland legacy Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King urged to refuse Royal Assent for Northern Ireland legacy Bill

By Press Association
Raymond McCord wants to meet the King (PA)
Raymond McCord wants to meet the King (PA)

A direct appeal has been made to the King to refuse Royal Assent for a controversial Bill to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

There has been widespread opposition to the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill which would give immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to people who co-operated with a new information retrieval body.

It would also prevent future civil cases and inquests into Troubles offences.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said the Bill is “not the perfect solution” but added he does not believe there is a perfect solution to the challenge of dealing with the past.

Stormont budget
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris defended the Bill(Liam McBurney/PA)

He said he believes the Bill will help some people find the answers they require, adding it is a genuine attempt to find a solution.

The Bill is expected to gain Royal Assent this autumn despite being opposed by all major Stormont parties, the Irish Government and victims’ campaign groups.

Raymond McCord, whose son Raymond Junior was murdered by Loyalist paramilitaries in 1997, is among scores of people who lost loved ones in the Troubles who are campaigning for answers and justice.

No-one has ever been brought to justice for Raymond Junior’s murder.

He has written to Charles urging him to “stand with the victims or go down in history as the King who wore a blindfold instead of looking for justice”.

In his letter seen by the PA news agency, Mr McCord writes: “I don’t believe you are a stupid man or go around with blinkers, as a blind man can see that this nonsense from Heaton-Harris and the Prime Minister with his MPs that this Bill will give victims answers and bring reconciliation by giving murderers/war criminals an amnesty is a complete travesty.

“I’m asking that you as King refuse to sign Royal Assent to this Bill if it’s passed in Parliament. Your duty is to your citizens from all faiths and colour.”

Mr McCord concluded his letter with the challenge: “Stand with the victims or go down in history as the King who wore a blindfold instead of looking for justice.”

Royal visit to Cornwall
Charles has been urged to refuse Royal Assent (Finnbarr Webster/PA)

In a statement, Mr McCord said he has also asked for a meeting with the King.

“King Charles like me and many others is a father and grandfather. I believe that making him part of the campaign to stop this illegal Bill is proper and balanced as he plays the final part of making an illegal Bill legal. Nothing in law states he must give it Royal Assent,” he said.

“He will  have the opportunity if the Bill is passed to show where his loyalties are. Hopefully for victims and truth and justice he will agree to meet with me and possibly another victim so that it is a cross-community meeting and approach.

“All I and thousands of other victims are asking for is truth and justice and we must look at every way legally possible to achieve it. This is not a constitutional issue, it’s a moral and legal issue.

“Is King Charles a king for the people or a king for the Conservatives?”