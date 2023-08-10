Police officers investigated over first-aid response to stab victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officers investigated over first-aid response to stab victim

By Press Association
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it had been in regular contact with the victim’s family (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Two Metropolitan Police officers are under criminal investigation for potentially failing to provide proper first aid to a 20-year-old man who died after being stabbed.

Usmaan Mahmood died in hospital a day after being attacked in Thornton Heath, Croydon, on June 13, but a member of the public has raised concerns about the actions of the officers who discovered him.

The officers were alerted to the incident at just after 4pm and called an ambulance, before another police unit arrived and first aid, including CPR, was immediately performed.

But concerns were raised that the first two officers “did not appear to provide sufficient first aid to Mr Mahmood”, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has said.

An investigation is looking into the contact they had with Mr Mahmood, including whether the medical support provided was “appropriate and timely”.

They are under investigation for potential breaches of the standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct, and are subject to a criminal investigation for possible misconduct in public office.

This does not mean criminal charges or disciplinary proceedings will follow.

IOPC director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Usmaan Mahmood and everyone affected by his death.

“A member of the public raised concerns about the actions of the officers. It’s important that we progress our independent investigation to establish the full circumstances, including the decision-making of the officers involved.

“We have been in regular contact with Mr Mahmood’s family to update them on the investigation.

“Once it’s completed, we will decide whether to make a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision, and also decide whether any of the officers involved should face disciplinary proceedings.”

Joshua Munoz, 19, has been charged with murdering Mr Mahmood.