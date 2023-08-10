Harry looking forward to Invictus Games as he tells of ‘healing journey’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry looking forward to Invictus Games as he tells of ‘healing journey’

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex speaking during the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands in 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Duke of Sussex says he “can’t wait” for the Invictus Games in Germany next month, vowing the 2023 tournament will be the best yet.

Harry, in a video message to competitors marking one month to go to the event in Dusseldorf, wished the teams good luck and described how everyone is on a continual “healing journey”.

Singer Rita Ora was meanwhile announced as a headline act for the Invictus closing ceremony on September 16.

The King’s youngest son Harry, who is on a trip to Asia, attended a power of sports summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, ahead of his charity Sentebale’s fundraising polo match in Singapore on Saturday.

He was joined in the Japanese capital by long-time friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, who posted a photo of the pair wearing sunglasses and captioned “Shopping for our wives”.

The Duchess of Sussex has remained in Montecito, California, with the Sussexes’ children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry said in his video message: “I can’t wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again. It’s been too long.”

He added: “You’re all on different parts of your healing journey.

“We all are, we always will be. But I can assure you that this experience you’re gonna have will hopefully be life changing, and you’ll come out of it a better person for sure.”

Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023
Harry and Meghan in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the Invictus Games One Year To Go event last September (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harry, who will travel to Dusseldorf where the Games will begin on September 9, said: “Thank you for your service. Thank you for your commitment, your determination getting to this point… We’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

He added: “It’s gonna be the best games ever – best games yet.”

Twenty one nations, including newly added entrants Colombia, Israel and Nigeria, will take part in the paralympic-style games for injured and sick military personnel and veterans, which was founded by Harry in 2014.