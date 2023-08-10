Further legal fight for ex-miner as Cypriot attorney general files appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further legal fight for ex-miner as Cypriot attorney general files appeal

By Press Association
David Hunter leaves Paphos District Court in Cyprus after he was released from custody by Cypriot prison authorities (Victoria Jones/PA)
A retired miner who was freed from prison after killing his seriously ill wife is to have his verdict and sentence appealed against by the attorney general in Cyprus, his legal team have said.

British expat David Hunter was released from custody on July 31 after a court sentenced him to two years in jail for the manslaughter of Janice, his spouse of 52 years.

The 76-year-old was allowed to walk free within 15 minutes of being sentenced at Paphos District Court due to time already served and good behaviour.

Mr Hunter spent 19 months in prison before being found guilty of manslaughter, but cleared of the more serious charge of premeditated murder.

On Thursday his legal team said the Cypriot attorney general has now filed an appeal against Mr Hunter’s sentence and acquittal for murder.

It means the pensioner, who had decided to stay in Cyprus to be near his wife’s grave, faces a further legal fight.

The couple’s daughter Lesley Cawthorne told the PA news agency she was “devastated” at the news.

In a statement, Ms Cawthorne said the family “would again urge compassion for my elderly and frail father”.

“We continue to be so very grateful for all the support we have had,” she added.

Michael Polak, director of Justice Abroad, said he was “very disappointed” with the decision, which “gets in the way of David getting on with his life”.

Mr Polak said: “He has spent 19 months in prison and faced legal proceedings over that period that would be difficult for anyone, but especially for someone of his age.

David Hunter court case – Cyprus
David Hunter with his defence team and Michael Polak, the director of Justice Abroad, outside Paphos District Court in Cyprus after he was released from custody (Victoria Jones/PA)

“This is a very sad matter, however, it is difficult to see how the continued pursuit of David assists anyone.

“We will continue to fight for David before the Appeal Court of Cyprus as we have done throughout the lengthy mission to free David.”

Mr Hunter told his trial he suffocated Mrs Hunter after she “begged” him to as she was suffering from a rare form of blood cancer.

A three-judge panel accepted the defence case that he had spontaneously acted “out of love” for his wife after she asked him to help end her life.