Climate change anxiety more common among least deprived, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Climate change anxiety more common among least deprived, figures show

By Press Association
Older people are more likely than younger people to have made changes to their homes, such as adding solar panels (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Older people are more likely than younger people to have made changes to their homes, such as adding solar panels (Andrew Matthews/PA)

People in least deprived areas are more likely to be worried about climate change and to have made lifestyle changes as a result, according to new data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Nearly two-thirds of all adults asked said they were either very or somewhat worried and this held true across all age groups.

The majority of people said they had made at least some changes to their lifestyle but there was a 15 percentage point difference between those from most deprived areas and the least deprived – 55% to 70%.

Men were slightly less worried than women, 60% compared to 68%, and they were also less likely to have made lifestyle changes.

Only 11% of the more than 4,200 respondents said they were not worried at all about climate change.

Two-thirds of them also said they had made some changes to their lifestyle, mainly changing shopping habits like buying more second-hand clothes, travelling more by bike and less by plane or car, or changing their diet.

Those under 30 and over 70 said they had made fewer changes than other age groups.

Of those who did not make any changes, the main reasons given were that large polluters should change before individuals, it would not have an effect on climate change, and that changes are too expensive.

More people in least deprived areas than most deprived areas felt changing their lifestyle was too expensive – 29% compared to 24%.

Cycling
Just under 40% of people said they have made travel changes such as cycling more and flying or driving less (Aaron Chown/PA)

The least deprived respondents were also more likely to think that any changes they made would not make a difference – 35% compared to 24% of people in most deprived areas.

Over 70s were the age group with the most amount of people who felt their personal changes would not matter so much, at 45%, and they were the group with the largest percentage who thought large polluters should change first.

Of the total, 6% said they do not need to make any changes because they do not believe in climate change while 9% said climate change is exaggerated and 15% said they are not interested in making any changes.

More older people said they had made changes to their home or garden, such as adding solar panels or switching to peat-free soil, while those aged 30-70 were more likely to have adapted their diet.

Just over 40% said making changes had had a positive effect on their life with only 7% saying it was negative.