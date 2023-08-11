Backbone of Sutton Hoo replica ship completed after nine-month delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Backbone of Sutton Hoo replica ship completed after nine-month delay

By Press Association
David Steptoe works on the replica of the Sutton Hoo longship, at the Longshed in Woodbridge, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
The backbone of an 88ft-long replica of the Sutton Hoo longship has been completed, after a nine-month delay when one of the first wooden pieces split.

The full-size reconstruction of the Saxon ship that was excavated in 1939 is being built by a team of around 120 volunteers in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk.

Independent charity the Sutton Hoo Ship’s Company, which is building the ship, has been funded by donations.

The project’s master shipwright, Tim Kirk, said most of the volunteers are retired – including retired engineers, social workers and an eye surgeon.

This week they were joined by three National Trust apprentice joiners, and Mr Kirk said they have also been helped by the Royal Engineers from the nearby Rock Barracks.

Dating from the early 7th century, the original Sutton Hoo longship has been described as a ghost ship, as its timber had rotted away in the acidic soil, leaving only an imprint in the sand.

Replica Sutton Hoo longship
Volunteers work on the replica of the Sutton Hoo longship, at the Longshed in Woodbridge, Suffolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

Around a third of the planks of the replica ship – 36 pieces – have now been fastened on, with the remaining 60 to 70 planks expected to be in place by the end of the year.

Mr Kirk said each plank takes around 40 hours to work down from a wedge of timber cleaved out of a log, with each section up to 5.5 metres (18ft) long and weighing 300 to 400lbs.

It then takes a further 20 hours to make the plank the right shape and fasten it to the ship.

The ribs of the ship, made of oak and secured with iron rivets, will start to be added further into work on the planking.

Mr Kirk said the backbone of the ship was completed in November of last year, a year after the first two finished pieces were joined together.

But the project was delayed by some nine months when one of these first pieces split.

Replica Sutton Hoo longship
National Trust apprentice joiner Josh Bobbett (left) works on the replica of the Sutton Hoo longship (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The first piece that we secured, unfortunately it split, which is one of the hazards of using green timber – freshly sawn, unseasoned timber,” said Mr Kirk.

“That set us back as we had to go and source another tree that was exactly the same shape as the one we had before.”

He said it took around six months to find a suitable tree, after a period of consultation on what to do about the split piece, then some 450 man hours to craft the new piece from the tree.

Mr Kirk said it had been “really difficult to get the size of timber that we need” and is seeking at least three logs that are six metres (20ft) long and 1.2 metres (4ft) in diameter.

“We’re looking for really big special trees and there are not as many about in Britain today and even fewer in East Anglia,” he said.

“It looks like we’ll have to go outside of the region and look nationally, and I’m hoping we don’t have to go and look internationally but it may be that we have to do that which would, of course, add significant cost to the project.”

Replica Sutton Hoo longship
Master shipbuilder Tim Kirk with the replica of the Sutton Hoo longship (Joe Giddens/PA)

He hopes the ship will be completed and be ready to be tested on the water by spring of 2025.

One of the National Trust apprentice joiners, Josh Bobbett, who usually works on windows, doors and gates at stately homes, said it was a “once-in-a-lifetime thing” to work on the longship.

Mr Bobbett, 32, from Shrewsbury, said: “It’s like nothing I’ve ever done before.

“You’ve only got to look at it, really.

“Almost 90ft of oak timber, all hand planed with axes, it’s a bit unusual.”

He added: “The biggest thing I’ve learned really is a bit more about woodgrain, imperfections and how they can completely ruin your day if they aren’t going your way.

“I’ve got a new appreciation for that.”

It is hoped that, following the £1 million project, the longship will become a tourist attraction.