Three sought over murder of 10-year-old girl have left country, police believe

Three people sought by detectives investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Woking are believed to have left the country on Wednesday, police said.

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday after discovering the child at a house in the quiet village of Horsell.

Neighbours told the PA news agency that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

There was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road on Friday as people laid flowers on the pavement.

A person leaves flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, where a 10-year-old girl was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Several people who stopped to pay their respects became tearful, while one elderly man doffed his hat as he walked by.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of inquiries under way.

“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our inquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, August 9.

“We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house-to-house inquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Inspector Sandra Carlier, borough commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief.

“Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and inquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time.

A note left on flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”

Earlier on Friday neighbours described how they were in a state of shock after hearing of the girl’s death.

One mother, who wished not to be named, said she was “traumatised” by the news, adding that her children were “terrified”.

She said: “It’s just a shock. My 16-year-old daughter was very upset thinking about that little girl.”

Another local woman said she “couldn’t believe it”, adding: “I can’t get it into my head – the world has gone mad.”

Many of the flowers left on the pavement outside the house had heartfelt messages written by local families attached, while one person left a stuffed unicorn.

One note read: “Sweet girl, I’m so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon.”

Another person gave “all their love” to the family, writing that they were “devastated” for them.