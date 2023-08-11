Three sought over murder of 10-year-old girl have left country, police believe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three sought over murder of 10-year-old girl have left country, police believe

By Press Association
Police officers stand outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, after a 10-year-old girl was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Police officers stand outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, after a 10-year-old girl was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Three people sought by detectives investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Woking are believed to have left the country on Wednesday, police said.

Surrey Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday after discovering the child at a house in the quiet village of Horsell.

Neighbours told the PA news agency that a Pakistani family with six “very young” children moved into the house in April.

There was a heavy police presence at the semi-detached property on Hammond Road on Friday as people laid flowers on the pavement.

A person leaves flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, where a 10-year-old girl was found dead
A person leaves flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, where a 10-year-old girl was found dead (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Several people who stopped to pay their respects became tearful, while one elderly man doffed his hat as he walked by.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, senior investigating officer, said: “Our investigation into this tragic incident has continued at pace today with a number of inquiries under way.

“We have identified three people we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation and from our inquiries, we believe that they left the country on Wednesday, August 9.

“We are working with our partners, including international authorities, to locate them.

“Officers have been in the local area today carrying out house-to-house inquiries and we expect a police presence to remain around the scene over the coming week.”

Inspector Sandra Carlier, borough commander for Woking, said: “I know that the community are shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, and we stand with them in their grief.

“Officers will remain in the area carrying out patrols, and inquiries as part of the investigation, over the weekend.

“I would like to reiterate that we do not believe there to be any risk to the wider public at this time.

A note left on flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey
A note left on flowers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We will continue to provide updates as and when we are able to.”

Earlier on Friday neighbours described how they were in a state of shock after hearing of the girl’s death.

One mother, who wished not to be named, said she was “traumatised” by the news, adding that her children were “terrified”.

She said: “It’s just a shock. My 16-year-old daughter was very upset thinking about that little girl.”

Another local woman said she “couldn’t believe it”, adding: “I can’t get it into my head – the world has gone mad.”

Many of the flowers left on the pavement outside the house had heartfelt messages written by local families attached, while one person left a stuffed unicorn.

One note read: “Sweet girl, I’m so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon.”

Another person gave “all their love” to the family, writing that they were “devastated” for them.