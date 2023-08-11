Man spared jail after threatening carpenter with bayonet in food waste row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man spared jail after threatening carpenter with bayonet in food waste row

By Press Association
Barry Attwood threatened Nickel Bryan with a bayonet outside Tasty Flavours Caribbean restaurant in Bromley, a court at the Old Bailey heard (PA)
A 51-year-old man has been spared jail after threatening a carpenter with a bayonet in a dispute over food waste being dumped in his garden.

Barry Attwood threatened Nickel Bryan with the long silver sword outside Tasty Flavours, a Caribbean restaurant on Anerley Road, Bromley on March 21 of this year.

Attwood, who admitted one count of affray and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in an earlier hearing, had previously claimed that the bayonet was actually a wooden sword covered in tinfoil.

However, he admitted at the Old Bailey on Friday that it was in fact an old bayonet that had been owned by his grandfather.

Ann Abel, prosecuting, told the court that the incident occurred following a dispute between Attwood and Wilton Wilson, the owner of Tasty Flavours.

She said Attwood believed that food waste from the restaurant, which backed onto his property, was blocking a drain at the rear of his garden and causing a “stench”.

She said that on the day of the incident, Attwood had confronted Mr Wilson, saying that food was being thrown into his garden.

Attwood was said to have then threatened the restaurant owner by wrapping a chain around his knuckles and brandishing it like a knuckle duster, calling him a “black c***”.

Mr Wilson went back into his restaurant and phoned the police.

A short while later Attwood approached the restaurant again, where he found Mr Bryan, a carpenter who had been working on the roof of the building.

“Attwood approached Mr Bryan, pulling out a long silver sword from a scabbard in his waist band,” she said.

“He pointed it at Mr Bryan and shouted at him before walking off.”

Attwood was arrested by police after the incident, and in an interview on March 22 he denied threatening Mr Wilson with a knuckle duster.

“He denied threatening Mr Wilson with a knuckle duster and he denied making any racial remarks,” Ms Abel said.

“He said that Mr Bryan had a hammer, so he pulled out a wooden sword covered in tinfoil in self defence.”

However, he later admitted the offences at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on June 6.

Judge Rebecca Trowler KC gave Attwood a 14-month suspended prison sentence, and ordered that he not come within five metres of Tasty Flavours for the next six months.

The judge also ordered Attwood to compete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement sessions, and to pay £85 in costs.