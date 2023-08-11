Mark Zuckerberg plays down Elon Musk’s cage fight details

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Zuckerberg plays down Elon Musk’s cage fight details

By Press Association
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg (Alamy/PA)
Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg (Alamy/PA)

Mark Zuckerberg has played down suggestions that his rumoured cage fight with Elon Musk is close to being arranged.

The Meta owner said on social media platform Threads that none of Mr Musk’s claimed plans had been agreed, and that he was “Not holding my breath”.

Mr Musk, owner of social media platform X, formerly Twitter, earlier appeared to suggest the fight would be held in an “epic location” in Italy.

He outlined streaming options and an ancient setting for the proposed event, claiming he had spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The rival tech bosses seemingly agreed to a brawl in June when Mr Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight” with Mr Zuckerberg, who asked him to “send me location”.

Posting on X on Friday, Mr Musk said: “The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta.

“Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all.

“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location.”

Mr Musk added that the event would “pay respect to the past and present of Italy”, and “all proceeds would go to veterans”.

Responding to the claims, Mr Zuckerberg said on Threads: “I love this sport and I’ve been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me.

“If he ever agrees on an actual date, you’ll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on.

“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I’ll share details on my next fight when I’m ready.

“When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game.

“You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card.”

Tensions have been high between the two tech billionaires’ companies after the launch of Threads, a text-based conversation app, by Meta in July.

Twitter sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mr Zuckerberg after the launch, claiming Meta had made “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

UK former prime minister Boris Johnson weighed in on the potential bout, claiming he would back Mr Musk to win and suggesting it would be “bigger than the Rumble in the Jungle” between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in 1974.

Writing in his Daily Mail column and referring to an ancient Greek sport, he added: “By the way, if the Musk-­Zuckerberg bout does go ahead, I challenge the winner to a ­Cumberland wrestling pankration. And as prize money I propose that the victor should receive half the other’s annual income.”