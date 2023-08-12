Woman under indefinite hospital order goes missing from secure facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman under indefinite hospital order goes missing from secure facility

By Press Association
BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated CCTV handout photo of Laura van Marle (Avon and Somerset Constabulary/PA)
A woman who was subject to an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter in 2021 has gone missing from the secure hospital where she was detained, police said.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said police are searching for 43-year-old Laura Van Marle, who made off on foot from the facility in Wellington, Somerset on Friday.

According to police, she went missing after threatening a member of hospital staff with a weapon while on escorted leave at about 5.10pm.

The staff member was not injured.

A police statement said: “Laura is white and about 5ft 7ins tall and slim with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white vest top, grey denim shorts and black trainers, but may have changed her clothes.

“Officers supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter and specialist units including a dog and handler have been carrying out searches in the Wellington area.

“This is a fast-paced operation and detectives are following up all lines of enquiry.

“Laura was on foot and is known to walk long distances, so may have left the Wellington area. She may also be travelling on public transport and has links to Herefordshire.

“Laura is considered to be in mental health crisis and may pose a risk to herself or others.”

Van Marle was charged with the murder of her mother in 2021, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

She is said to have suffered from severe mental health issues since 2010, which doctors believed to be schizophrenia.

Members of the public are urged not to approach van Marle, but to call 999 quoting reference 5223194035.

Any other in formation can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting the same reference number.