Woman under indefinite hospital order goes missing from secure facility

A woman who was subject to an indefinite hospital order after admitting manslaughter in 2021 has gone missing from the secure hospital where she was detained, police said.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said police are searching for 43-year-old Laura Van Marle, who made off on foot from the facility in Wellington, Somerset on Friday.

According to police, she went missing after threatening a member of hospital staff with a weapon while on escorted leave at about 5.10pm.

The staff member was not injured.

We need to trace Laura, being treated in Wellington, Somerset, under a court hospital order after admitting manslaughter.She is 43, white, 5ft 7 & blonde with links to Herefordshire. She may be on foot or public transport.Pls call 999 ref 5223194035.https://t.co/zMjZsjAf2f pic.twitter.com/6WfmGbOgQv — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) August 11, 2023

A police statement said: “Laura is white and about 5ft 7ins tall and slim with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white vest top, grey denim shorts and black trainers, but may have changed her clothes.

“Officers supported by the National Police Air Service helicopter and specialist units including a dog and handler have been carrying out searches in the Wellington area.

“This is a fast-paced operation and detectives are following up all lines of enquiry.

“Laura was on foot and is known to walk long distances, so may have left the Wellington area. She may also be travelling on public transport and has links to Herefordshire.

“Laura is considered to be in mental health crisis and may pose a risk to herself or others.”

Van Marle was charged with the murder of her mother in 2021, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

She is said to have suffered from severe mental health issues since 2010, which doctors believed to be schizophrenia.

Members of the public are urged not to approach van Marle, but to call 999 quoting reference 5223194035.

Any other in formation can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting the same reference number.