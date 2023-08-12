What the papers say – August 12

The evacuation of migrants from the Bibby Stockholm barge leads the nation’s Saturday papers.

The Guardian, Daily Mirror and The Telegraph report all 39 of those who arrived on the vessel, docked in Portland Port in Dorset, this week have disembarked as a “precautionary measure” after the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

Guardian front page, Saturday 12 August 2023: Asylum barge evacuated as deadly bacteria found pic.twitter.com/4FzbNbVxon — The Guardian (@guardian) August 11, 2023

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Migrants to be taken off barge in Legionella scare'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/mSmh5Kmicu — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 11, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Express leads with accusations a doctors’ union is trying to bring down the Government with its waves of strike action.

The Times says universities are refusing to guarantee students accommodation, or offering them rooms in different cities.

Saturday’s TIMES: “Students to start term in hotels or bunk beds” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zSGfZNZAuz — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 11, 2023

The i weekend reports Chinese and Russian hackers gained access to UK Foreign Office emails and private messages in a “major security breach”.

i Weekend: “Chinese and Russian hackers break into UK Foreign Office” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3qK17jWg75 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) August 11, 2023

A “trans row” has broken out over access to female-only hospital wards, according to the Daily Mail.

The FT Weekend reports Saudi Arabia is pushing to join the UK, Italy and Japan in an advanced air craft project called the Global Combat Air Programme.

And the Daily Star tackles the “rise of the sarnie psychos”.