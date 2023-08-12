Harry plays in polo match raising money for HIV in Diana’s honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry plays in polo match raising money for HIV in Diana’s honour

By Press Association
The Duke of Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Duke of Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has played in a polo match in aid of disadvantaged young people affected by HIV/Aids, a move he said was in honour of his mother.

Harry saddled up to take part in the sporting event for his charity Sentebale in Singapore on Saturday, with money raised used to support the organisation’s clubs and camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV.

He played on the Royal Salute Sentebale team against a Singapore Polo Club team captained by the charity’s ambassador and his long-time friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras.

Both the duke and Figueras scored as the match ended 7-7.

Sentebale was founded by the duke and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso in 2006 to help the most vulnerable children and young people in southern Africa receive support to lead healthy and productive lives.

Harry said: “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world.

“Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago.

“Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”

Diana, Princess of Wales during a visit to Aids charity the London Lighthouse
Diana, Princess of Wales during a visit to Aids charity London Lighthouse (PA)

Diana, Princess of Wales, pioneered efforts to challenge the stigma around the disease, holding hands and hugging patients with Aids in the 1980s when many still wrongly believed it could be contracted through casual contact.

Since 2010, the annual polo cup has raised more than £11 million to support Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by poverty, inequality and HIV/Aids in southern Africa.

Figueras said: “Although Prince Harry and I played on opposing teams this year, we are always united in our support for Sentebale and the life-changing work they do for young people in southern Africa.

“It’s a highlight every year to come together for this incredible charity, and I’m grateful to everyone who contributes to their work.”