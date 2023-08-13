Story of Omagh bombing ‘entering new phase’ with public inquiry on horizon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Story of Omagh bombing ‘entering new phase’ with public inquiry on horizon

By Press Association
The story of the Omagh bomb is ‘entering a new phase’ 25 years on, with a public inquiry on the horizon, Michael Gallagher, father of one of the victims, has said (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
The story of the Omagh bomb is “entering a new phase” 25 years on, with a public inquiry on the horizon, the father of one of the victims has said.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden was among the 29 killed in the dissident republican attack on August 15 1998, said he feels they are in a better place.

Earlier this year, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris announced that an independent statutory inquiry will be launched to look at the preventability of the blast which devastated the Co Tyrone town.

It came after a High Court judge in Belfast recommended in 2021 that the UK Government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack.

Senior Scottish judge Lord Turnbull has been appointed chairman of the inquiry.

Omagh bombing
Omagh bomb campaigners Stanley McCombe (right), who lost his wife Ann, and Michael Gallagher (centre), who lost his son Aiden, meet Tanaiste Micheal Martin in Dublin (Department of Foreign Affairs/PA)

Mr Gallagher stressed that the people responsible for the bomb were those who planned, prepared and delivered the device to Omagh from the Republic of Ireland.

He also made an appeal for anyone who has information that could help the inquiry answer its questions to come forward and speak with officials.

“For the past 23 years, we’ve been campaigning for a public inquiry,” he said.

“That campaign is now over … there is a huge weight lifted off my shoulders, because we don’t need to go around meeting politicians and begging for their support and meeting government ministers.

“We are, on this anniversary, where we want to be, on the cusp of starting the public inquiry, and that will drive the agenda from here on forward.

“And I would encourage everyone, and anyone who has even the slightest piece of information, who can add a piece to the jigsaw, no matter how insignificant they feel it is, I would ask them to engage with the public inquiry.

“People may realise ‘Hold on a minute, I have something to say about that. I was there. I’ve seen this, I’ve done this’, or ‘These people have got it wrong, this is the way it was’.

“I welcome that. I think it’s very important that everybody has their say regardless of whether I agree or disagree with them. This tribunal will be a tribunal of fact, it will not be of my opinion, my thoughts, my views.

“What really matters is fact and that’s the only way you can move forward.”

Mr Gallagher met Ireland’s deputy premier, Micheal Martin, and justice minister Helen McEntee in Dublin in June.

He said the ministers did not commit to hold an Irish public inquiry into the bomb, but are considering how they will contribute to the UK inquiry.

Mr Gallagher said he hopes the inquiry may be able to start by the end of this year or early next year.

“I have no complaints about how the Secretary of State, the Northern Ireland Office and Lord Turnbull himself are progressing,” he said.

“By its nature, it takes time. We’re certainly happy with the progress. I believe that Lord Turnbull is well focused, and he will concentrate on the issues that we need addressed.

“If we’re lucky it might start at the end of this year, but, apart from the administration, there is a huge volume of information to be read by all concerned, legal teams representing the families, the inquiry and others who get representation.”