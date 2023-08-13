Mark Zuckerberg ‘moving on’ from rumoured cage fight with Elon Musk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mark Zuckerberg ‘moving on’ from rumoured cage fight with Elon Musk

By Press Association
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seemingly agreed to a brawl in June (Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia/AP)
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk seemingly agreed to a brawl in June (Manu Fernandez, Stephan Savoia/AP)

Mark Zuckerberg has said he is moving on from a rumoured cage fight with Elon Musk, claiming the Tesla founder “isn’t serious”.

The rival billionaire tech bosses seemingly agreed to a brawl in June when Mr Musk tweeted that he was “up for a cage fight”.

Mr Zuckerberg, who manages Facebook and Instagram, took a screenshot of Mr Musk’s tweet, replying “send me location”.

However, on Sunday he said on social media platform Threads:”I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on.

“I offered a real date. Dana White (UFC boss) offered to make this a legit competition for charity.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

Mr Musk, owner of social media platform X, formerly named Twitter, appeared to suggest the fight would be held in an “epic location” in Italy.

He outlined streaming options and an ancient setting for the proposed event, claiming he had spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Tensions have been high between the two tech billionaires’ companies after the launch of Threads, a text-based conversation app, by Mr Zuckerberg’s Meta in July.

Twitter sent a cease-and-desist letter to Mr Zuckerberg after the launch, claiming Meta had made “unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property”.

Mr Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts, posting about completing his first jiu jitsu tournament earlier this year.

Mr Musk said last week he was training for the fight by lifting weights.

He wrote on X: “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”