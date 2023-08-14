What the papers say – August 14

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 14

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

A sleeping baby’s lucky escape after a  car hit a tent on a campsite in west Wales features in Monday’s newspapers.

The front page of the Daily Mirror describes the incident – which injured nine people including two who remain in hospital in a serious condition – as a “hols tent horror” and features a picture of the flattened tent.

The Guardian looks ahead to A-level and GCSE exam results due later this month, reporting findings from the Social Mobility Foundation which suggest students in lower income households will be worst affected when exam grading returns to normal this summer following adjustments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thefocuses on the economy, saying inflation will rise in September which could boost the 2024 state pension pot by hundreds of millions of pounds.

While the Daily Express reports on a Brexit boost with a quarter of businesses saying they have brought manufacturing back to Britain.

The Daily Mail reports figures which suggest a rising number of people in Wales are trying to reduce their waiting time by seeking treatment in hospitals in England.

The Daily Telegraph front page says charities including Save the Children UK and the NSPCC have written to the Covid Inquiry to criticise the delay in considering the pandemic’s effect on children.

Renters face shocking conditions with sometimes deadly hazards in the homes, The Independent reports.

The Financial Times focuses on Russia, saying companies there are earning far more from crude oil sales that was previously recognised thanks to inflated shipping costs.

The Sun meanwhile suggests England captain Harry Kane’s fourth child could have the option to play for Germany in future if they are born there following his transfer to Bayern Munich.

And the Daily Star front page looks forward to warmer weather with a prediction of 31C later this week.