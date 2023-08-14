Police use drone in hunt for suspects after ‘targeted’ killing in Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police use drone in hunt for suspects after ‘targeted’ killing in Crawley

By Press Association
Two men were arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in Crawley (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police used a drone and a helicopter to hunt and arrest two men on suspicion of the murder of a man in his 20s who was stabbed in a “targeted attack” in Crawley.

Police were called to the property in Arthur Road in the West Sussex town at 5.30am on Sunday where the victim died, despite efforts of officers and paramedics to save his life.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A swift police response led to the arrest of two people in connection with a violent incident in Crawley on Sunday morning.

“Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a block of flats in Arthur Road around 5.30am.

“Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, who commenced emergency first aid, a man in his 20s was sadly pronounced deceased.”

“His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“Searches including a police drone and the National Police Air Service helicopter were carried out.”

“This resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old man from London and a 23-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of murder. They have been transported to custody.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack with no threat to the wider community, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with it at this time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the meantime. Please come forward if you have any information that could assist us.”