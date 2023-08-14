Author Jacqueline Wilson ‘very against’ editing classic books for adults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Author Jacqueline Wilson ‘very against’ editing classic books for adults

By Press Association
Jacqueline Wilson said she was against the move (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson has said she is “very against meddling with adult classics” but editing children’s books is sometimes justified because young people “still haven’t got the power to sort things out and have a sense of history”.

The editing of stories by authors such as Enid Blyton and Roald Dahl has been the subject of debate lately.

Classic books from much-loved but controversial writers have been rewritten to cater for the sensitivities of modern audiences.

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Puffin Books carried out a review of Dahl’s classics which led to the removal or rewriting of content deemed offensive – including references to weight, mental health, violence, gender and race.

Roald Dahl’s books edited
Roald Dahl’s books have been the subject of controversy (PA)

Blyton, the author of beloved book series including The Famous Five, Noddy and Malory Towers, has been criticised for racism and xenophobia in her books and her novels have been the subject to “sensitive text revisions”.

Discussing the merits of making these changes, Tracy Beaker author Dame Jacqueline told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I’m a kind of middle of the road person, I think it depends how it’s done.

“There are some things I think that would make us a bit worried if we returned to our old children’s favourites and read them with fresh eyes. We might be a little surprised.

“I think with children, they often absorb texts. They still haven’t got the power to sort things out and have a sense of history.

“However, I’m very against meddling with adult classics.

“I was just thinking about Jane Eyre the other day. I mean with the mad woman in the attic and the way she’s depicted, you’d never find that sort of treatment of people with serious mental health problems.

“And yet, I would be absolutely the forefront of people saying: ‘No, leave it alone. It’s my favourite book.’”

Dame Jacqueline also criticised cancel culture, saying conversations to solve differences would be more constructive.

She said: “I’m of the old school, I think: why can’t everybody just talk things over? Discuss things. You don’t have to agree with someone.

“But I think it’s more helpful to actually get to the bottom of what’s making people so angry.

“But whether I’d feel that in the midst of a baying crowd or not, I don’t know.

“I mean, life’s changed so much. And I think it’s good that people can make it clear what they feel, but I do think, a little bit of discussion (is necessary).

“There’s been a call recently for children to develop their oracy, to become more articulate, to be able to assemble their ideas, and I think that would be a good idea.”

Former Children’s Laureate Dame Jacqueline has sold more than 40 million books.

Last year she published The Magic Faraway Tree: A New Adventure, a re-imagining of Blyton’s story about three children who discover enchanted lands at the top of an enormous tree.

Her latest book is The Best Sleepover in the World, a sequel to her 2001 bestseller Sleepovers.