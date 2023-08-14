Fifth person arrested as family pay tribute to man shot dead in Warwickshire

The family of a man who was shot dead in Warwickshire have said he “brought love and laughter to us all” as a fifth person was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ben Daly was found with gunshot wounds in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, at around 3am on Thursday.

The 30-year-old is believed to have been shot in Frances Havergal Close a short time before he was discovered, and later died in hospital, Warwickshire Police said.

A 52-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

It follows the arrest of two men and two women on Thursday, who have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

In a statement, Mr Daly’s family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was our one and only. You brought so much love and laughter to us all.

“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.

“We love you so very much and we’ll hold you in our hearts forever.”

Police said previously that Mr Daly had been seen in Kelsey’s, a bar in the town, on Wednesday afternoon with four others.

The force said that cordons around the area had been removed but there would remain a heightened police presence over the coming days.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna said: “Our investigation into Ben’s tragic death continues at pace, and we hope that this fifth arrest provides some reassurance to the community that a full investigation is under way.

“While we try to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident, we would still like to hear from any potential witnesses who may have been in the area between 1am and 3am on Thursday morning and who may have seen something suspicious.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace between these times.

“There are no longer scene guards in place on Frances Havergal Close or Ranelagh Terrace.

“But the public can still expect to see a heightened police presence in and around the area, while our officers continue to conduct their inquiries and offer reassurance to the local community as we know how much concern this incident will have caused.

“If you think you saw anything suspicious or have doorbell or dash cam footage that could help with our investigation, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Our thoughts continue to remain with Ben’s loved ones at this difficult time.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact Warwickshire Police on the dedicated online portal, or by quoting incident 33 of August 10.