Daughter appears in court accused of murdering mother found in canal

The remains of a 57-year-old woman found in a London canal were those of the alleged killer’s own mother, it has emerged.

Arizo Nour, 33, appeared before the Old Bailey on Friday accused of the murder of Karima Nour.

The defendant, from Feltham in West London, was remanded in custody and will next appear at the same court on December 1, when she is expected to enter a plea.

Reporting restrictions which had banned identification of the pair’s relationship were lifted by Judge Simon Mayo KC on Monday morning following submissions by the media.

Police were called to an address on Northumberland Crescent just before 10.30pm on August 6 following reports of a concern for welfare.

While no-one was found inside the property when officers attended, signs of a disturbance were discovered.

Searches were then carried out in the canal off Bulls Bridge Lane, Southall, on August 7 where the remains of a body, believed to be that of the defendant’s mother, were found.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander in west London, said: “This was a shocking incident and my thoughts are with the friends and family of Karima Nour.”