Ramsay Rocks

Two Dundee drug dealers caught with thousands of pounds in cash have avoided imprisonment.

Emma Rocks, of Balgowan Avenue, previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis at a flat in Provost Road in 2020.

Her co-accused George Ramsay admitted supplying cocaine and ketamine from that address, as well as from his home in Finmore Place in Autumn 2021.

Police uncovered Rocks’ haul when they were called to a house party during the height of the pandemic.

Officers attended in the night of June 6 in 2020 after recieving a call about noise from the property.

They turfed out four other females but noticed drug paraphernalia and an open bumbag with £3,140 visible.

Rocks initially said she could explain the cash with bank statements showing it had been paid to her for working as a support worker with Sense Scotland.

She told police she’d withdrawn the cash as he ex had her bank details and she was afraid he’d steal the money.

However her story quickly changed to having £2,000 in cash to purchase a puppy.

Police carried out a search shortly after and found cannabis worth around £50.

Mobile phone analysis also showed Rocks had been dealing.

Co-accused George Ramsay pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ketamine.

Police with intelligence raided his Finmore Place home at 8am on October 6 in 2021.

He had drugs on him and in the property, cocaine worth up to £5,460 was uncovered.

Almost 20 grammes of ketamine, worth up to £760, was also found.

More than £11,200 was also found by police.

Ramsay had been renting the property from his father, who also spoke to police.

He said he’d been suspicious of how he’d obtained the cash and had been given an explanation of it arising from the sale of a vehicle.

The pair returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced following the completion of background reports.

Pump attendant Ramsay’s solicitor Larry Flynn said: “That actually was his father’s house.

“He had been allowed to stay there.

“After the incident, he’s never returned to the house. It’s now rented out by his father.

“He has a record of non-analogous matters.

“He’s been advised how the court views supply matters and he’s under no illusions about the options open to the court.

“He is back in full time employment.”

Care worker Rocks’ lawyer James Caird added: “She has one previous conviction which is non-analogous.

“She’s a productive member of society.

“Any charge under Section 43B (of the misuse of drugs act) is a serious charge.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael ordered Rocks, 26, to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “This is a serious matter.

“I’m told you’ve learned a hard lesson.

“That may well be the case.”

The sheriff placed Ramsay under supervision for 18 months.

During this time, he must complete 210 hours of unpaid work.

Ramsay, 28, was also placed under a 7pm to 7am curfew for five months.

The sheriff told him: “You’re in a more serious situation because you have previous convictions and you pled guilty to supplying ketamine as well as cocaine.”

A confiscation hearing relating to the cash seized in both raids will take place on September 11.