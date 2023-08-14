Warm weekend will be relief for farmers and retailers after wet spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Warm weekend will be relief for farmers and retailers after wet spell

By Press Association
Dog walkers brave the wet weather at Longsands beach in Tynemouth (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Soaring temperatures next weekend after the recent wet spell will be “very welcome”, farmers, retailers and coastal destinations have said.

A yellow rain warning was in place for northern England and Wales on Monday, but rising temperatures at the weekend could bring a glimpse of summer.

From Wednesday, temperatures will reach the mid-20s for much of the southern half of the UK, likely to peak on Friday and Saturday, according to the Met Office.

Some areas could even see temperatures reach 30C on Friday.

The prospect of a warm spell is good news for retailers in tourist areas, such as Katy Alston, 55, who runs Pinks Parlour near the beach in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, and relies on visitors for her income.

Known as Mrs Whippy to her customers, Ms Alston is president of the Ice Cream Alliance trade association.

The former nurse, who has been in the ice cream trade for 20 years, told the PA news agency her parlour’s turnover could increase “10-fold” if the sun comes out at the weekend.

Ms Alston said: “Once the sun shines, that’s it, days take off.

“Today I’ve had four phone calls from members of the alliance because they’ve all got rain, but that’s probably the first time in weeks.

“We can’t really plan the week until we know the sun’s coming out.

“Our turnover could increase 10-fold. We’ve got to increase our supplies to keep up with that.

“Upping the temperature a bit will really help.

“Come the end of the week when that good weather comes, everyone will be down at the beach having a lovely swim in the sea, kayaking, paddleboarding, crabbing.

“It’s a great sign when our floor is all sandy from everyone coming in off the beach, which makes a refreshing change from puddles and umbrellas.”

A hot dry spell will also come as a relief to farmers who have been prevented from harvesting their crops by the miserable weather.

National Farmers’ Union deputy president Tom Bradshaw, who grows a range of crops in north-east Essex, told PA that Monday’s rain had made harvesting “even more difficult”.

He said: “It’s been a very challenging harvest from a weather perspective. What we need is some hot, dry weather to enable harvest to pick up speed.

Summer weather August 13th 2023
A combine harvester at work in fields on the Romney Marsh in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“This morning’s rain will have been less than helpful, but a few days of dry weather would be very beneficial for harvest.

“The quality in the field is really badly deteriorating because the crops are supposed to be being combined at the moment.

“If we get some dry weather at least we’ll be able to get them in.

“We’ve had lots of promises of dry weather which, certainly for the South West, have never really materialised.

“Hopefully the next few days of sun does come through.”

Bernard Donoghue, director of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions, which has the National Trust, English Heritage and zoos among its members, said many outdoor attractions are looking forward to an improvement in the weather.

He told PA: “Sunny, warm summer days massively benefit seaside destinations and rural locations who earn most of their income during the summer months.

Summer weather August 13th 2023
Kite surfers enjoy the windy weather at Camber Sands, East Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“That summer spend is crucial to help them get through the quieter winter period.

“Indoor attractions, especially heritage sites, museums and galleries in cities, have experienced a very good summer mostly prompted by new exhibitions, the return of overseas visitors, UK families holidaying at home this summer, and great deals for family budgets.”

A spokesperson for Visit Isle of Wight told PA: “It may have been a bit of a grey start to the summer holidays – and there’s plenty to enjoy on the Isle of Wight whatever the weather – but some very welcome sunshine will certainly bring big smiles to everyone who is visiting.

“The Isle of Wight is known as the sunniest place in England and with the forecast looking great from later this week, there will be much to enjoy with something for everyone, from beaches, cycling, walking, fantastic attractions and so many events.”

Deputy chief meteorologist Dan Harris said a “general warming trend” is expected through much of the week.

He added: “Whilst some southern areas are already likely to reach the mid 20s by Wednesday, it’s not until Thursday that the warmer weather will become more widespread.

“We are likely to see the warmest weather on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid-20s widely and a peak of 29C most probable in the South East. At this stage the odd 30C here on Friday cannot be ruled out.

“A frontal system arriving into the West and South West later on Friday, which could be preceded by thunderstorms, does complicate matters somewhat, after a very muggy night in the South East overnight into Saturday.”