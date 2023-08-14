Study shows promise of Parkinson’s therapy for alcohol use disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Study shows promise of Parkinson’s therapy for alcohol use disorder

By Press Association
Study shows promise of Parkinson's therapy for alcohol use disorder (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Study shows promise of Parkinson’s therapy for alcohol use disorder (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A form of therapy currently used to treat Parkinson’s disease may be able to help dramatically reduce alcohol use among chronic heavy drinkers, research suggests.

The study in macaque monkeys found that implanting a specific type of molecule in the brain may prevent a return to excessive alcohol use after a period of abstinence.

The gene therapy procedure involves brain surgery, and researchers say this could be useful in the most severe cases of alcohol use disorder.

Co-principal investigator and co-corresponding author Krystof Bankiewicz, professor of neurological surgery at Ohio State College of Medicine in the US, said: “This gene-therapy approach targets changes in dopamine function in the brain’s mesolimbic reward pathway that are caused by chronic alcohol use.

“Our findings suggest that this treatment can prevent relapse without requiring long-term treatment adherence by patients.”

According to the experts, people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) commonly experience repeated cycles of abstinence followed by relapse.

Excessive alcohol use alters certain nerve tracts in the brain that involve the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine.

These neurons make up a specific pathway which plays a major role in alcohol and drug addiction.

The implanted virus is not harmful and carries a gene that codes for the protein known as glial-derived neurotrophic factor, or GDNF.

In the study it was injected in a specific area of the brain of a group of rhesus macaque monkeys that voluntarily and heavily drink ethanol diluted in water.

After four macaques underwent the procedure, researchers found their consumption dropped by more than 90% compared with those who did not.

Co-senior author Kathleen Grant, professor and chief of the division of neuroscience at Oregon Health and Science University’s Oregon National Primate Research Centre, said: “Drinking went down to almost zero.

“For months on end, these animals would choose to drink water and just avoid drinking alcohol altogether.

“They decreased their drinking to the point that it was so low we didn’t record a blood-alcohol level.”

In the case of AUD – a problematic pattern of alcohol use leading to significant impairment or distress – chronic drinking decreases the release of dopamine – a feelgood chemical released in the brain.

Prof Grant said: “Dopamine is involved in reinforcement of behaviour, and in people finding certain things pleasurable.

“Acute alcohol use can increase dopamine. However, by drinking it chronically, the brain adapts in such a way that it decreases the release of dopamine.

“So when people are addicted to alcohol, they don’t really feel more pleasure in drinking.

“It seems that they’re drinking more because they feel a need to maintain an intoxicated state.”

The procedure used in the study is already used in adult patients with Parkinson’s disease and in children to treat a rare genetic disorder known as aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency that, among other symptoms, causes difficulty with movement.

Because the new study, published in Nature Medicine, describes a form of treatment that permanently alters the brain through surgery, it would be limited to those with the most severe forms of alcohol use disorder.