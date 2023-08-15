What the papers say – August 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 15

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Efforts to deter migrants from crossing the Channel in small boats continue to feature on some of Tuesday’s front pages.

The concerning announcement that information on Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers and staff is in the hands of dissident republicans following a major data breach leads The Guardian.

Other newspapers continue to focus on Government attempts to deter migrants from coming to the UK by crossing the Channel on small boats.

The Times reports that the EU has rejected Britain’s attempts to create a new migrant returns agreement.

While the Daily Express reports that some MPs believe France needs to do more to prevent small boats filled with migrants from leaving its shores.

The i says that state pensions are expected to rise 7% to about £218 per week.

The Daily Mirror features a picture of a five-year-old girl who was injured in a dog attack as her mother calls for action to be taken against dangerous dogs.

The Daily Mail leads with a message from the new chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners who says parents need to stop their children from joining dangerous social media crazes.

The Daily Telegraph follows up Monday’s front page with Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, joining charities’ calls for children’s experience of the pandemic to be heard by the Covid Inquiry as a priority.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are snapping up chips which are crucial for building artificial intelligence software, according to the Financial Times.

Meanwhile, a  photograph which claims to be a big cat spotted in Staffordshire dominates the Daily Star front page as the paper says it could be proof that creatures like panthers are roaming the countryside.