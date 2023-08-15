Put children at heart of pandemic inquiry, Covid chairwoman told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Put children at heart of pandemic inquiry, Covid chairwoman told

By Press Association
Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza has urged the UK Covid-19 Inquiry to place children at its heart (Yui Mok/PA)
Young people must be put at the heart of the inquiry into the UK’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Children’s Commissioner has told its chairwoman.

Dame Rachel de Souza said children have expressed to her the long-term impact the pandemic has had on their wellbeing and happiness.

She has written to Baroness Heather Hallett urging her to put children at the centre of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry’s work and ensure they are prioritised.

It comes in the same week as more than 40 of the UK’s leading children’s charities and child development experts issued a warning to the inquiry chair about  “unacceptable delays” to taking evidence from children on lockdown and its effects.

The separate letter from the Children’s Commissioner, first reported by the Daily Telegraph, has not been published.

But in a statement accompanying it, Dame Rachel said: “As Children’s Commissioner, it is my job to ensure that children’s voices, views and experiences are heard by policymakers, Government and the Covid inquiry.

“During the pandemic children across the country sacrificed so much to keep us all safe.

“Children and young people have told me how lonely they felt, how much they missed school, seeing their friends and socialising. Now, they continue to tell me about a long-term impact the pandemic has on their wellbeing and happiness.

“That’s why I have I have called on the chair of the Covid inquiry to ensure that it has children and young people’s views and voices at the heart and centre of everything they do.

“I will continue to call for the inquiry to recognise the pandemic’s impact on children and make sure we are prioritising them in recovery.”

Meanwhile, Save the Children UK, the NSPCC and the National Children’s Bureau were among those who signed an open letter in recent days asking Baroness Hallett to commission experts to start recording children’s experiences.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Inquiry chair Baroness Heather Hallett arriving at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (james Manning/PA)

Dan Paskins, director of UK impact at Save the Children said: “Children are being silenced by this inquiry.”

The organisations complained that the inquiry’s Every Story Matters campaign, which allows people to share stories of their experiences of the pandemic, is open to only those aged 18 and over.

They called on the inquiry to publicly commit to hearing from children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds or those who experience other inequalities or discrimination, and use this research to inform the scope of a children’s module.

The inquiry is expected to announce the next 12 months of investigations in early 2024, with future investigations expected to cover education, children and young people.