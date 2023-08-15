Fundraising appeal launched for campsite crash casualties

A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the families of those injured when a car came off a road and crashed into a campsite hitting a tent where a child was sleeping.

Nine people were injured after the blue Ford Fiesta, carrying a number of passengers, ploughed into people and a tent at Newgale campsite on the Pembrokeshire coast in west Wales on Saturday evening.

Among the injured were Dan Staniforth and his partner Emma Lou Lewis while their young child escaped harm because they were asleep in a travel cot.

A friend of those injured has launched the fundraising page on Gofundme and has so far raised over £2,400 of a £5,000 target.

Brian Hurley wrote: “Now in serious risk of facing hardship after five of my closest friends ended up in hospital after this terrifying incident.

“Two dads have undergone emergency surgery and will be in hospital for some time as they are unable to work to support their families.

“Please give whatever you can.”

UPDATE | We are continuing to investigate the incident which occurred in Newgale on Sat evening, Aug 12,2023. A blue Fiesta left the A487 & landed in a campsite, colliding with a number of people and a tent. 3 people remain in hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. pic.twitter.com/6uVk8waps2 — Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police (@DyfedPowys) August 14, 2023

Dyfed-Powys Police said three people remained in hospital and investigations into the incident were on-going.

“Three people remain in hospital. No arrests have been made at this time,” a force spokesman said.

“We are aware of the considerable amount of interest in this incident which is understandable.

“The investigation team continues to engage with witnesses to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

Clare Harris, who runs the campsite with her husband Mike, told the PA news agency: “The car was speeding down the hill, realised it needed to slow down and tried to brake.

“It flipped and rolled several times, and crashed into the tent.

“There was a young child, a baby, in the tent at the time, thankfully they are okay.

“It’s a tragic accident that the police are dealing with, that’s all we can say at the moment.”