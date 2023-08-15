University coach had ‘sleepless nights’ after Alessia Russo scouting mishap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University coach had ‘sleepless nights’ after Alessia Russo scouting mishap

By Press Association
England’s Alessia Russo celebrates scoring against Colombia in the quarter-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England’s Alessia Russo celebrates scoring against Colombia in the quarter-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Lionesses’ star striker Alessia Russo gave her university coach “sleepless nights” after his assistant coach mistakenly scouted the wrong player.

Anson Dorrance, head coach of the University of North Carolina (UNC) women’s team, said his assistant called him in a “panic” after watching a player he thought was Russo during an England youth tournament in California.

Dorrance told the PA news agency the university had already offered Russo a full scholarship when his colleague said the England forward would “never play for us”.

Russo has started every game for the Lionesses in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, scoring the winning goal in their 2-1 quarter-final victory over Colombia.

Speaking of how Russo and her fellow England teammate Lotte Wubben-Moy came to be on the team, Dorrance said: “I’m sitting on a pile of cash, I don’t have anyone else I can recruit because this other American school has swept up all the best American players off the table.

“So all of a sudden we start tracking these two kids and then bang – Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben-Moy are on our recruiting docket and we’re starting to track them a bit and sure enough, yep, they can play.

“Of course, we had Alessia’s number so I sent my assistant coach to watch her play and he calls me back in a panic and says ‘Oh my gosh, Anson, I am so sorry’.

“We had already offered Alessia a full scholarship – (he said) ‘This kid can’t play, she’ll never play for us.’”

Dorrance, who also had a lengthy spell as manager of the US’s national women’s team, continued: “I’m thinking ‘Oh god, we’ve dumped all of our money into a player that can’t play’ and then all of a sudden I’m having sleepless nights.

Alessia Russo
Alessia Russo gave university coach Anson Dorrance ‘sleepless nights’ after a scouting mishap (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Then I get a call a couple of days later – ‘Oh no, Anson, I’m wrong, they had the wrong number on Alessia, she’s an ass-kicker and Lotte’s also fantastic so now of course I’m starting to sleep at night again.

“We bring these two wonderful kids in and they are fantastic – they were starters from day one in my programme.

“Not just soccer players, these were extraordinary human beings – they fit into our culture… they’re mature, they’re sophisticated and they were just fantastic for us.”