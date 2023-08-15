Bats feast as insects migrate through Pyrenees – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bats feast as insects migrate through Pyrenees – study

By Press Association
A death’s head hawkmoth migrating through the mountains (Will Hawkes/University of Exeter)
A death’s head hawkmoth migrating through the mountains (Will Hawkes/University of Exeter)

Bats gather for late-night feasts as nocturnal insects fly through mountain passes in the Pyrenees each autumn, new research shows.

University of Exeter scientists identified seven bat species and 66 insect species – 90% of which were moths – in the Pass of Bujaruelo, near Spain’s border with France.

The findings indicate that migrating insects are a vital food source for both migrating bats and those that live in the mountains.

It also provides the first-ever evidence of migratory bats feeding on migratory insects while both are migrating, the researchers say.

Dr Will Hawkes, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, said: “Mountain passes are hotspots for a wide variety of insect species that fly south in the autumn.

“This migration of nocturnal insects happens over about two months each autumn, but varying weather conditions mean there are just three or four key nights each year when large numbers of insects fly through the Pass of Bujaruelo.

“On these nights, activity of both migratory and residential bat species increased significantly, suggesting these are important moments for the bats to build and maintain their energy reserves.”

The species preyed on by the bats included the cotton bollworm, a moth whose caterpillars are a major crop pest.

By eating these creatures the bats may provide an important pest-control service that helps humans.

Dr Hawkes explained that migratory bats may use the influx of insects as a refuelling station to power their own journeys south.

He added: “In highlighting the importance of major insect migrations, our study also shows how fragile ecosystems can be.

“Research in the UK has shown a long-term decline in moth numbers, and moths face a variety of threats including climate change, light pollution, pesticides and habitat loss.

“The insects migrating through the Pyrenees come from hundreds or even thousands of miles away, so the threats they face across that area could all have an impact on the bats.

“For example, European free-tailed bats live in these mountains, and their young are born in the autumn – so it appears they depend on these migrations to feed their offspring and build up energy for hibernation.”

Dr Hawkes said he and co-author Karl Wotton were in the pass at night in 2018, a year before the study started, and we could hear the feeding buzzes of the bats.

“It was this lucky encounter of us being in the right place at the right time that made us think that maybe the bats are specifically targeting the migratory moths as the bats themselves migrate too,” he added.

The findings are published in the Royal Society Open Science journal.