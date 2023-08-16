Succession actor Brian Cox among speakers at Cheltenham Literature Festival 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Succession actor Brian Cox among speakers at Cheltenham Literature Festival 2023

By Press Association
Brian Cox (PA Wire/Ian West)
Brian Cox (PA Wire/Ian West)

Actor Brian Cox is among a number of celebrities who will be attending and speaking at this year’s Cheltenham Literature Festival.

The Gloucestershire-based festival gives a voice to contemporary authors in fiction – and the programme is a mixture of ticketed events, free family activities and fringe events.

At the festival, Cox, 77 – who is known for playing Logan Roy in Succession, will be discussing his memoir Putting The Rabbit In The Hat, which traces his journey to fame and takes a look at his childhood experiences in the city of Dundee.

Elsewhere, Love Actually screenwriter and director Richard Curtis will sit down with Scarlett Curtis for The Sunday Times culture interview, whilst Can You Ever Forgive Me? actor Richard E Grant will be in discussion with Emma Freud about his memoir A Pocketful Of Happiness.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas will chat to host Cathy Newman about her new novel.

Meanwhile, comedian, writer and actor Matt Lucas will discuss his new book, with Little Britain sketch partner, David Walliams, set to give a performative reading.

Actor Nick Frost, known for starring in The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy films with Simon Pegg, will explore how food can evoke powerful memories when he talks about his new memoir A Slice Of Fried Gold: Taste My Memories.

Also discussing their palate, comedian Ed Gamble will join Great British Menu host Andi Oliver to share stories about life through the lens of food.

There are a number of free and ticketed events for families at this year’s festival including a talk given by Jacqueline Wilson, the author of Tracy Beaker.

History books will also get a look in, with Would I Lie To You? panellist David Mitchell, set to present Unruly: A History Of England’s Kings And Queens, which is his own account of England’s earliest monarchs.

Cheltenham Literature Festival
A man peruses a book with his dog at the Cheltenham Literature Festival 2022 (Ben Birchall/PA)

Other speakers at the event will explore faith and spirituality, with comedian Ruby Wax in discussion about how to navigate tough experiences with Buddhist monk Gelong Thubten.

Comedian David Baddiel will offer a new perspective on the desire for divinity, debating whether or not god truly exists, whilst Love Island star Dr Alex George will talk about his mental health toolkit with psychotherapist and author Anna Mathur.

Other well-known names who will make an appearance at Cheltenham Literature Festival include children’s author Michael Rosen, author Zadie Smith, chef Michel Roux and The Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain.

The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival, hosted by Cheltenham Festivals, will take place from October 6-15.