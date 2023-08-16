Non-league football match abandoned after alleged racist comment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Non-league football match abandoned after alleged racist comment

By Press Association
It is unclear whether the match will be replayed (Peter Byrne/PA)
A non-league football match in Bedfordshire was abandoned after an alleged racist comment to a coach.

The match between Arlesey Town and Potton United, in the Spartan South Midlands Football League (SSMFL) Premier Division, ended after 61 minutes after the incident on Tuesday evening.

The teams are based around 10 miles away from each other.

Arlesey Town, the home team, said the incident was a “stain on non-league football”, but Potton United denied that a racist comment was made.

In a statement, Arlesey Town said: “Tonight’s abandoned game at New Lamb Meadow against local rivals Potton United is a stain on non-league football.

“Arlesey Town Football Club has been made aware of an alleged racist comment directed at our goalkeeper coach, Ishmael Mills.

“Arlesey Town Football Club will not tolerate racism in any way, shape or form.

“Arlesey Town Football Club will be supporting the relevant authorities with witness statements and video evidence that supports the club’s position.

“Arlesey Town Football Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

The club also said an assistant referee was “unfortunately caught up” in a “coming together” stemming from the alleged remark.

In a statement, Potton United denied that a racist comment had been made and said that the incident had been captured on a Veo sports camera used by teams to record fixtures.

It said: “Following tonight’s abandonment with Arlesey Town, Potton United strongly and categorically deny any racist remark was made and will be assisting the authorities with any investigation.

“The full situation was seen and heard on Veo, and we will happily share this with the authorities when required.”

The SSMFL Premier Division sits in Step 5 of the English football league system, comprising teams from Bedfordshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Greater London.

The league, Bedfordshire Football Association and Bedfordshire Police have been approached for comment.