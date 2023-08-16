Stunning pictures show osprey’s first flight from forest nest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning pictures show osprey’s first flight from forest nest

By Press Association
Gilsland the osprey lands after making her first flight at Kielder Forest (Kielder Water and Forest Park/PA)
Gilsland the osprey lands after making her first flight at Kielder Forest (Kielder Water and Forest Park/PA)

Pictures have been released showing the last of this year’s osprey chicks taking flight at the northern stronghold of the bird of prey.

A total of 11 chicks born by Kielder Water, in Northumberland, have fledged, Forestry England experts said.

Recent wet weather delayed the birds from making their first flight.

The video, taken from a nest camera, shows Gilsland take to the skies for the first time, watched by two of her siblings who track her progress as she makes a 30-second circuit of the nest.

The endangered bird first bred in the 63,000-hectare forest in 2009 after a gap of at least two centuries.

The Osprey Project at the forest has now seen a remarkable 114 chicks fledge over 15 consecutive years of breeding.

Joanna Dailey, osprey co-ordinator with Forestry England, said: “It’s a big boost to conservation efforts given that the species was extinct in England for almost all of the 20th century.

“Because we have high-definition cameras on many of the nests we can follow the story as chicks pluck up courage to take their first flight.

“Tell-tale signs include wings being energetically flapped and hovering.

“It’s amazingly satisfying seeing them take to the air and do a circuit of their tree-top nest.”

Osprey
A young osprey, taking flight around her nest (KIelder Water/Forest Park/PA)

Once they have made their first flight, the youngsters will be taught to hunt by their attentive parents.

They need to get stronger and build enough body fat within weeks before they begin a 3,000-mile journey to sub-Saharan Africa.

Duncan Hutt, director of conservation at Northumberland Wildlife Trust, added: “It’s no accident ospreys have returned to Northumberland in such strength.

“It’s the result of long-term planning, teamwork and sensitive habitat management.

“It’s a magnificent bird which is back where it belongs.”