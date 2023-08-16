Sharon Osbourne, Olivia Colman and others call for plant-based Earthshot Prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sharon Osbourne, Olivia Colman and others call for plant-based Earthshot Prize

By Press Association
The former X-Factor judge said including a plant-based category is a ‘no-brainer’ (Jon Super/PA)
Sharon Osbourne, Olivia Colman, Dame Emma Thompson and Chris Packham are among a group of celebrities that are calling for Prince William to include a plant-based diet category into the Earthshot Prize.

The prize fund awards £1 million to each of the winners of five categories, those that protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate.

A sixth category has been proposed by Generation Vegan and in an open letter sent to the Prince of Wales signed by more than a dozen actors, singers and green campaigners, the group has asked for the inclusion of a prize for those advancing a plant-based food system.

Agriculture is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions globally and a plant-based diet has been consistently shown in scientific studies to have a much lower carbon footprint than one that includes eating meat regularly.

Cattle themselves produce methane while fertilisers are a significant source of nitrous oxide, both major greenhouse gases.

Livestock occupy 26% of the world’s ice-free land according to the UN, while more land is taken to grow their feed, meaning there is less space for trees to grow and absorb carbon from the atmosphere.

Expansion of cattle pastures has also been responsible for deforestation in some of the world’s most important forest ecosystems such as in the Brazilian Amazon.

Packham said: “Meat and dairy are having a huge and detrimental impact on our planet in terms of pollution, climate change, deforestation, and loss of wildlife.

“But when we eat plants, we reduce these impacts significantly. We need Earthshot to incentivise a plant-powered revolution!”

In its letter, Generation Vegan said producing food through animals is “inefficient, wasteful, dangerous and driving us towards climate catastrophe”.

They have offered to provide the £1 million prize fund if the category is included in the next round of awards, which will be announced in Singapore in November.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the letter.

Osbourne said: “Earthshot rewards people who are working to heal our planet so adding a plant-based category is a no-brainer.”

Generation Vegan said the people working to change diets and reduce demand for meat are not receiving enough recognition or support and the inclusion of this category would change that.

They said the planet cannot be fixed without changing the way we eat.

Actor James Moore said: “Our current food system is not only a cause of mass suffering to animals, it is also a threat to the future of our planet.

“That’s why it is so important that Earthshot introduces a sixth prize category and helps create a global plant-based food system.”