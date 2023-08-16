Women’s rugby team praised for ‘saving lives’ after car crash by training pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Women’s rugby team praised for ‘saving lives’ after car crash by training pitch

By Press Association
Team members crawled through bushes of stinging nettles and over a barbed wire fence to help the injured (Trowbridge Rugby Club Women/PA)
Team members crawled through bushes of stinging nettles and over a barbed wire fence to help the injured (Trowbridge Rugby Club Women/PA)

A women’s rugby team have been praised for “undoubtedly saving lives” after a car crashed near their training pitch.

Trowbridge Rugby Club Women were finishing a training session in the field adjacent to the road when they heard the vehicle crash at about 8.40pm on August 9.

The team crawled through bushes of stinging nettles and over a barbed wire fence to investigate, finding the car on its side and four passengers – two aged 16 – injured.

Two women had managed to escape the vehicle but two men, the driver and front passenger, were still inside.

Wiltshire Police said: “The degree of injuries was traumatic and life threatening – but what happened next has undoubtedly saved lives.”

The force said Pc Ben Agate arrived on the scene to find up to 20 people providing life-saving first aid, with the team having triaged the casualties – including one with a “catastrophic bleed” to his arm.

“They had made a makeshift tourniquet from their rugby boot laces and players’ shirts to try and stem the catastrophic bleed,” police said.

“There were other players supporting the heads of the two other casualties in case of spinal injuries and providing reassurance.

“As the incident developed, players were cutting off clothes and applying emergency bandages etc to the casualties, helping out police officers on scene before the ambulances arrived.

“They have also used foot mats, bits of carpet, a duvet and other items thrown from the crash or from the car to support the casualties so they weren’t laid on the cold ground.”

Two players went to the end of the lane to stop traffic and to direct emergency services to the patients.

After paramedics arrived on the scene, the players helped move kit to the scene, held intravenous (IV) lines and torches and continued to reassure the casualties.

The force added: “Without their assistance this could have very easily been a fatal. It was a fantastic effort by this rugby team in assisting.

“It was humbling seeing members of the public coming together in order to help out fellow citizens.”

In a post on Facebook, the Trowbridge Rugby Club Women described how the team climbed over a barbed wire fence and crawled through bushes of stinging nettles to provide first aid.

The team wished all four people involved a speedy recovery.

It added: “To the women involved, the bravery and teamwork you showed was amazing. Not all heroes wear capes. They also wear rugby shirts.”