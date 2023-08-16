Tributes paid to ‘loving’ and ‘humorous’ man who was stabbed to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘loving’ and ‘humorous’ man who was stabbed to death

By Press Association
The family of Harrison Tomkins have paid tribute to the 25-year-old (Sussex Police/PA)
A 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death has been described as “loving, kind and humorous” by his family.

Harrison Tomkins was stabbed multiple times at a block of flats in Crawley, West Sussex, at around 5.30am on Sunday, according to Sussex Police.

Paramedics attempted emergency first aid at the scene in Arthur Road but Mr Tomkins, from Three Bridges, died from his injuries.

In a tribute, his family said: “Harrison was a loving, kind, humorous and precious son and older brother. He will be sorely missed by so many.

“His unwavering ability to see the good in others was key to his core values and this shone through in everything he did.

“In the short time Harrison has been with us he has made a wide-reaching positive impact – not only to his family and friends but also his work colleagues and everyone he knew.”

Two men have been charged with Mr Tomkins’ murder and are due to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Kaydon Prior, 23, of Hazelwick Avenue in Crawley, is charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and assault by beating.

Jason Curtis, 22, of Lairdale Road in Lambeth, south London, is charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with Harrison’s family at this difficult time.

“We would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as a targeted attack with no threat to the wider community, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Churchtown.