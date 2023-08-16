Tributes paid to ‘loving’ and ‘humorous’ man who was stabbed to death

A 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death has been described as “loving, kind and humorous” by his family.

Harrison Tomkins was stabbed multiple times at a block of flats in Crawley, West Sussex, at around 5.30am on Sunday, according to Sussex Police.

Paramedics attempted emergency first aid at the scene in Arthur Road but Mr Tomkins, from Three Bridges, died from his injuries.

In a tribute, his family said: “Harrison was a loving, kind, humorous and precious son and older brother. He will be sorely missed by so many.

“His unwavering ability to see the good in others was key to his core values and this shone through in everything he did.

“In the short time Harrison has been with us he has made a wide-reaching positive impact – not only to his family and friends but also his work colleagues and everyone he knew.”

Two men have been charged with Mr Tomkins’ murder and are due to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Kaydon Prior, 23, of Hazelwick Avenue in Crawley, is charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon and assault by beating.

Jason Curtis, 22, of Lairdale Road in Lambeth, south London, is charged with murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Vickers said: “This is a truly tragic incident and our thoughts are with Harrison’s family at this difficult time.

“We would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as a targeted attack with no threat to the wider community, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Churchtown.