Pig kidneys demonstrate ‘life-sustaining kidney function’ in a human – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Pig kidneys demonstrate ‘life-sustaining kidney function’ in a human – study

By Press Association
Researchers collect a biopsy of the transplanted geneticallymodified pig kidneys (Steve Wood/)UAB
Researchers collect a biopsy of the transplanted geneticallymodified pig kidneys (Steve Wood/)UAB

Kidneys from pigs provided “life-sustaining kidney function” after being transplanted into a brain-dead patient, researchers have found.

Kidneys were first transplanted from a genetically modified pig to a human in 2022, and scientists have gone a step further by showing they can support kidney function in someone for a week.

The development advances the promise of transplantation from one species to another, known as xenotransplantation, as a therapy to potentially cure end-stage kidney disease, researchers say.

They add that it also addresses a critical worldwide kidney organ shortage crisis.

University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) transplant surgeon scientist Jayme Locke is director of the university’s Comprehensive Transplant Institute in the Marnix E Heersink School of Medicine and lead author of the paper.

She said: “It has been truly extraordinary to see the first-ever pre-clinical demonstration that appropriately modified pig kidneys can provide normal, life-sustaining kidney function in a human safely and be achieved using a standard immunosuppression regimen.

“The kidneys functioned remarkably over the course of this seven-day study.

“We were able to gather additional safety and scientific information critical to our efforts to seek FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance of a Phase I clinical trial in living humans and hopefully add a new, desperately needed solution to address an organ shortage crisis responsible for tens of thousands of preventable deaths each year.”

The findings come 19 months after last year’s ground-breaking UAB xenotransplant research study in which genetically modified pig kidneys were successfully transplanted into a recipient after brain death.

The new study was conducted using the Parsons Model, a human brain death model developed at UAB to evaluate the safety and feasibility of pig-to-human kidney transplants, without risk to a living human.

The procedure is named after Jim Parsons, an organ donor whose family donated his body to advance xenotransplant kidney research.

This led to the first clinical grade pig kidney transplant into a human and helped pave the way for future pig kidney-to-living human transplantation.

The current research was conducted on a 52-year-old man – not named at the request of his family – who indicated to them that he wanted his body donated for research.

The patient had high blood pressure and stage 2 chronic kidney disease.

As part of the study, the man had both his kidneys removed and dialysis stopped, followed by a transplant with 10 gene-edited pig kidneys after he had been successfully cross-matched.

The transplanted pig kidneys made urine within four minutes, producing more than 37 litres in the first 24 hours.

The pig kidneys continued to function as they would in a living human for the entirety of the seven-day study, the researchers said in the Jama Surgery journal.

They added that the organs were still viable at the time the study was concluded.

The kidneys came from a pig maintained in a disease-free facility.

They were flushed and packaged using the same operating procedures used in human-to-human transplantation.

They were also transported to the transplant centre and transplanted in the same way a human transplant.

Dr Locke said: “At each of those steps, we were able to test that we do have the correct standard operating procedures in place and that we’re able to operationalise this in a meaningful, safe way.

“That’s the ultimate goal. We want to achieve xenotransplant in a safe and efficacious way.

“We’re very hopeful that these data will provide further evidence that xenotransplantation is a viable and achievable solution to the organ shortage crisis that causes thousands of preventable deaths each year.

“The gap between supply and demand is that vast.”

Researchers say gene editing in pigs to reduce immune rejection has made organ transplants from pigs to humans possible, an advancement that could offer help to thousands of people who face organ failure, disease or injury.

The kidneys used in the UAB studies came from pigs with 10 genetic modifications to make the organs suitable for transplant into a human body.

According to Kidney Care UK, more than 70,000 people are being treated for kidney failure.

Around 3,000 kidney transplants take place annually but 5,500 people are still waiting.

Eight out of 10 people on the transplant list are waiting for a kidney, and the average wait is about two and a half years.

Every day one patient will die while waiting, the charity says.

The American studies are supported by United Therapeutics Corporation, which awarded a grant to UAB to launch the xenotransplantation programme.

Revivicor, a subsidiary of the company, provided the genetically modified pig that was the source of the xenotransplant kidneys, trademarked UKidney.