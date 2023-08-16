Unions ‘gravely disturbed’ by findings of report into RTE financial practices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Unions ‘gravely disturbed’ by findings of report into RTE financial practices

By Press Association
Members of staff from RTE took part in a protest at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Dublin in June (Niall Carson/PA)
Members of staff from RTE took part in a protest at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Dublin in June (Niall Carson/PA)

Staff at the Irish national broadcaster are “gravely disturbed” by the findings of a report into financial practices at RTE, according to a group of trade unions.

The highly anticipated report found it is “very plausible” that fees paid by RTE to its star presenter Ryan Tubridy were underdeclared by 120,000 euro from 2017-2019 to keep his publicly stated earnings under the 500,000 euro mark.

The executive of the RTE Trade Union Group (TUG) said the report “gives rise to a number of questions about corporate governance failures” as well as the role of auditor Deloitte.

The TUG said there were also questions about how the national broadcaster engaged with its own workers, trade unions and the board.

A spokesman said: “Trust is the cornerstone of good governance. It is also at the heart of the relationship between management and unions.

“We hope that the reviews on corporate governance and HR established by the government will provide the framework for dealing with the fundamental issues in the report.

“The trust that was shattered will not be easy to rebuild and trade unions will judge RTE by the actions and attitude of the management and board of RTE from today.”

Seamus Dooley, the Irish secretary of the National Union of Journalists, told RTE’s News At One radio programme that his “worst suspicions” had been confirmed by the report.

“I think this is an arrow through the heart of the relationship between management and staff.”

He said there had been a “deliberate attempt to conceal the truth”.

Mr Dooley said: “I walked the short journey across the campus here and people are in a state of complete anger.”

Chairwoman of the RTE board Siun Ni Raghallaigh told the same programme: “I would hope that staff would now see the changes that particularly the board has instigated and wants to bring about.

“I have said to staff and I have met the trade union group and I’ve said: ‘My door is always open’.

“I would hope that they will see, gradually, the change in culture and the openness and transparency that we want to bring into the organisation and I have a lot of faith in our new director-general Kevin Bakhurst and his team that they will carry through on that.”