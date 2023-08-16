Endangered cheetahs arrive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Endangered cheetahs arrive at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By Press Association
Darcy explores the newly-developed cheetah territory at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (Danny Lawson/ PA)
Two endangered cheetahs considered “vulnerable” by conservationists have arrived at a wildlife park in South Yorkshire.

The two wildcats – four-year-old female Darcy and 13-year-old male Brooke – have moved into a newly-developed 10,000 square metre cheetah territory at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster.

The area will be open to visitors from August 18.

Cheetah Territory at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Darcy was previously held at Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland (Danny Lawson/ PA)

Darcy was transported from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland while Brooke was brought from the Bristol Zoo Project conservation park.

Cheetahs being threatened by habitat loss, poaching and pollution are classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with only 7,100 estimated to exist in the wild.

Dr Charlotte Macdonald, director of animals at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, said the new territory includes “three new reserves and two houses”, making it potentially the largest “breeding complex” in Europe.

Cheetah Territory at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Darcy and Brooke are housed separately (Danny Lawson/ PA)

“The landscape is enriched with lots of trees, rocks, sandy areas to relax, caves and lookout points which are expected to be popular with the new arrivals,” she said.

“We hope that Darcy and Brooke will appreciate the space in cheetah territory.

She said that the cheetahs are being housed separately from each other.

Cheetah Territory at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Cheetah Darcy showing her teeth at Yorkshire Wildlife Park (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dr Macdonald said: “In the wild, female cheetahs are solitary and this only changes when caring for their cubs whilst males are more social and will live in all-male groups called coalitions.

“Cheetah territory reflects this by housing Brooke and Darcy separately, as they would in the wild.

“The reserve has separate male and female savannah grassland inspired areas where they can run and roam, and ‘homes’ where they can withdraw to rest and sleep.”

Cheetah Territory at Yorkshire Wildlife Park
The newly-developed cheetah territory covers 10,000 square metres (Danny Lawson/ PA)

The park is already home to endangered Amur leopards, tigers and rescued African lions.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park CEO John Minion said: “Visitors to the park will have the opportunity to observe these incredible cats up close while also learning about the challenges they face in the wild and how they can actively contribute to their conservation.”