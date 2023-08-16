Thunderstorm on way but temperatures to soar for end of summer holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Thunderstorm on way but temperatures to soar for end of summer holidays

By Press Association
Sunshine and showers are forecast for the weekend (James Manning/PA)
A thunderstorm is set to hit the UK on Friday but temperatures are predicted to soar afterwards for a sunny end to the summer holidays.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for west Wales on Friday with winds between 45 and 55mph expected between midnight and 6pm, the Met Office said.

And a yellow heat-health alert from the UK Health Security Agency is already in place until Saturday at 9am covering the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England and London, which means minor impacts are likely across the health and social care sector.

The thunderstorm is expected to hit on Friday into the early hours of Saturday and sweep across the country – and the Met Office is monitoring the situation in case another weather warning needs to be issued.

People relaxing in Green Park, London.
People relax in Green Park, London, during warm weather (Lucy North/PA)

But the rest of the weekend will see a mixture of sunshine and showers and temperatures reaching mid 20s, hitting the high 20s in some areas.

Next week temperatures are forecast to be in the late 20s, with a low chance of hitting the 30s, with showers in the north-west of the UK and sunnier weather in the south-east.

Dan Stroud, meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “On Thursday it will be fine, dry and settled, temperatures reaching into the high 20s.

“Turning increasingly humid overnight from Thursday into Friday, so an uncomfortable night for some.

“On Friday lower pressure will move in bringing heavy showers and potentially thundery showers, then it will sweep right the way across the whole country until the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Once we get those storms out of the way, it looks as if it’s going to be quietening down, sunshine and showers over the weekend and temperatures in mid 20s, scraping into high 20s in some spots.

People walk through Primrose Hill, London.
Forecasters predict the weather will become more ‘unsettled’ heading into the first week of September (James Manning/PA)

“There are signals for higher pressure building in the early part of next week in the south, how far north it will go is debatable.

“It’s going to remain generally changeable, temperatures will be creeping up, most likely late 20s, with an outside chance of early 30s and showers in the north-west of the UK.

“In the later part of next week, showers will continue in the north-west, the south-east is more likely to see dry conditions and temperatures in the high 20s.

“It will be generally above average temperature for the time of year as we move towards the closing days of the month, but there are signals that it will become more unsettled as we head into the first week of September.”