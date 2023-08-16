Sixth person arrested in murder probe after man shot dead in Warwickshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sixth person arrested in murder probe after man shot dead in Warwickshire

By Press Association
Ben Daly was found with gunshot wounds and later died in hospital (Warwickshire Police/PA)
A sixth person has been arrested following the shooting of a man in Warwickshire.

Ben Daly was found dead in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, at around 3am on Thursday.

The arrested man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has since been released on bail, Warwickshire Police said.

Two men and two women were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on August 10, with a 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, all of whom have also been released on bail.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Teresa McKenna, said: “Ben’s tragic death has left the community shocked, and I would like to make it clear that our investigation is making rapid progress.

“This was an isolated incident, and we are doing everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Police previously said that it is believed 30-year-old Mr Daly was shot in nearby Frances Havergal Close before being found with gunshot wounds.

He later died in hospital.

In a statement released last week, his family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was our one and only. You brought so much love and laughter to us all.

“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.

“We love you so very much and we’ll hold you in our hearts forever.”

Ms McKenna reiterated the force’s appeal for anyone with footage or information about the incident to contact the force on the dedicated online portal, or by quoting incident 33 of August 10.