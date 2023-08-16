MP urges public wanting answers about Crooked House pub to ‘be patient’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP urges public wanting answers about Crooked House pub to ‘be patient’

By Press Association
Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North, speaking at the public meeting in Himley (Jacob King/PA)
An 18th century pub destroyed by fire will “rise from the ashes”, an MP has said as he urged frustrated members of the public who want answers about what happened to be patient.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi told a meeting on Wednesday that he would “love to see a Crooked House law” put in place to protect other pubs from the same fate.

The Crooked House, in Himley, West Midlands, burned down on August 5 and was totally demolished without permission on August 7, with Staffordshire Police treating the fire as arson.

Crooked House pub fire
The historic site, known as Britain’s wonkiest pub, was sold by pub company Marston’s to a private buyer two weeks prior to the fire after being on the open market since January this year.

At the public meeting at nearby Himley Hall on Wednesday, Mr Longhi urged residents to “be patient and let due process take its course” and avoid posting speculation about the circumstances of the fire on social media.

He told the audience of more than 100 people that the investigation into the incident would be a “marathon not a sprint”, but said he was committed to taking the issue to Parliament and to Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, when MPs return from summer recess next month.

Crooked House pub fire
He said: “As of yesterday, having met South Staffordshire District Council, I feel much more confident we’re on the right path. They are completely on side.

“We’re running a marathon, not a sprint, we have to be patient and let due process take its course. All the people who want answers straight away need to be patient.

“Facebook is a complete nightmare for us. People say what they feel, when they feel and it is unhelpful.

“This is a complex issue. We are talking months, perhaps even longer.”

Crooked House pub fire
He added: “I don’t believe our current legislative framework is strong enough. You have my cast iron guarantee that when Parliament is back in session, I will be knocking on Michael Gove’s door. I would love to see, in future, a Crooked House law.

“It is important we make a change in the law. Our historic pubs and buildings are not protected adequately.

“We need to change what we have in place now so the risk of what has already happened happening again is zero.

Crooked House pub fire
“Developers, and I’m not necessarily talking specifically about this case, may feel they can get away with it, but you have my assurance I will be pursuing this every day until we get that changed.”

He also blasted the “disgusting” behaviour of people who have been taking bricks and other debris from the rubble and addressed the erection of security fencing around the site on Tuesday, which caused alarm among concerned members of the public.

He said: “What is unfortunate, which tells us a lot about society, is that it’s probably Dudley people who have taken [bricks] and think they can make a quick buck.

Crooked House pub fire
“It is disgusting. I’m happy the fencing is up.”

Staffordshire Police said officers are following a number of lines of inquiry into the blaze, which was reported to the emergency services at 10.45pm on August 5.

And in a statement issued last Friday, Staffordshire Police also confirmed South Staffordshire Council was conducting an investigation into the “demolition of the entire building, without appropriate permissions”.