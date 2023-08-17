What the papers say – August 17 By Press Association August 17 2023, 1.31am Share What the papers say – August 17 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6055621/what-the-papers-say-august-17/ Copy Link What the papers say (PA) The nation’s papers are covered by the Lionesses’ roaring 3-1 victory against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final. The Mirror, Metro and The Independent all feature the Lionesses, who will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Thursday's front page: The History Girls #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/8tBqfV16iQ pic.twitter.com/uZWGvnIPzX— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 16, 2023 Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰GOALDEN GIRLS🔴 Lionesses roar into World Cup final #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K0JpqWDEQB— Metro (@MetroUK) August 16, 2023 Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/fAsgG1yYLc— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) August 16, 2023 The Daily Express asks whether the Lionesses can end the nation’s 57-year World Cup drought, while the i called the team “Wonder women”. Thursday's front page: Dare we dream?https://t.co/uIdF39FDAR pic.twitter.com/Sg1QOba8fK— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 16, 2023 Thursday's front page: Wonder women!#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5FIcDiTgCJ— i newspaper (@theipaper) August 16, 2023 And the Daily Star leads with the Lionesses, who are “dreaming of 66”. Wednesday's front page: Dreaming of 66! ⚽️ #Lionessess #ENG #FIFAWWC https://t.co/KF7uWtgrtQ#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4XokmwcsJu— Daily Star (@dailystar) August 16, 2023 Meanwhile, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak will stand by the pension triple lock despite “surging costs”. Guardian front page, Thursday 17 August 2023: PM stands by pension triple lock despite surging costs pic.twitter.com/GAGm8oTwwJ— The Guardian (@guardian) August 16, 2023 The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report on the theft of priceless gemstones and jewellery from the British Museum. The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Priceless jewels stolen from British Museum'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/7V6syXtvLD— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 16, 2023 Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/2XDW4E88Gw— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 16, 2023 And continuing inflation concerns is keeping pressure on the Bank of England to keep interest rates high, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday August 17 https://t.co/FI4z3GnuCS pic.twitter.com/Eq2YqqweYf— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 16, 2023