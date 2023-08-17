What the papers say – August 17

The nation’s papers are covered by the Lionesses’ roaring 3-1 victory against Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final.

The Mirror, Metro and The Independent all feature the Lionesses, who will play Spain in the final of the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 GOALDEN GIRLS 🔴 Lionesses roar into World Cup final #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K0JpqWDEQB — Metro (@MetroUK) August 16, 2023

The Daily Express asks whether the Lionesses can end the nation’s 57-year World Cup drought, while the i called the team “Wonder women”.

And the Daily Star leads with the Lionesses, who are “dreaming of 66”.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak will stand by the pension triple lock despite “surging costs”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 17 August 2023: PM stands by pension triple lock despite surging costs pic.twitter.com/GAGm8oTwwJ — The Guardian (@guardian) August 16, 2023

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail report on the theft of priceless gemstones and jewellery from the British Museum.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Priceless jewels stolen from British Museum'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/7V6syXtvLD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 16, 2023

And continuing inflation concerns is keeping pressure on the Bank of England to keep interest rates high, according to the Financial Times.