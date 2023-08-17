Live births fell to lowest level for two decades last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live births fell to lowest level for two decades last year

By Press Association
Figures show there were 605,479 live births in England and Wales in 2022 (PA)
Last year saw the lowest number of live births in England and Wales for two decades, according to the latest statistics which also show the highest proportion born to mothers from outside the UK since records began.

India has replaced Romania as the most common country of birth for non-UK-born mothers, according to the figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

There were 605,479 live births in England and Wales in 2022, the data shows.

This is down 3.1% from 624,828 in 2021 and the lowest number since 2002.

It follows the recent trend of decreasing live births which had been the case before the pandemic, the ONS said.

Some 30.3% of all live births in England and Wales in 2022 were to non-UK-born mothers, up from 28.8% the previous year.

While India replaced Romania as the most common country of birth for non-UK-born mothers, Pakistan was the most common country of birth for non-UK-born fathers, the ONS said.

There were 17,745 live births to Indian mothers, a 16.3% increase from 15,260 in 2021.

Romania dropped back to become the third most common country for non-UK-born mothers, but the number of live births in this group remained relatively stable, the ONS said, with 15,894 in 2021 and 15,518 in 2022.

Afghanistan was the seventh most common, appearing in the top 10 for the first time since reporting began in 2003.

The country’s position in the top 10 coincides with the increase in Afghan arrivals to the UK through Government resettlement schemes, the ONS said, in the wake of the Taliban takeover of the country two years ago.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the ONS, said: “The annual number of births in England and Wales continues its recent decline, with 2022 recording the lowest number of live births seen for two decades.

“Almost a third of all those births were to non-UK-born women. This is the highest proportion of live births to non-UK-born women seen since our records began, with India now the most common country of birth for non-UK-born parents.”

London continued to have the highest percentage of births out of all the English regions and Wales where one or both parents were born outside UK, with two-thirds of such live births in the capital last year.

Across the two nations, the number of live births to UK-born women fell from 445,055 in 2021 to 422,109 in 2022.

The number of live births to non-UK-born women rose from 179,726 in 2021 to 183,309 in 2022 – with this 2% increase in live births to non-UK-born mothers the first in five years.

The number of births occurring outside of marriage or civil partnership remains higher than births within marriage or civil partnership in England and Wales.

There were 311,306 live births (51.4%) registered to women outside of a marriage or civil partnership in 2022.

October saw the highest number of live births last year, while February saw the lowest.

The number of stillbirths across the two nations last year was 2,433, which was down 6.3% compared with 2021.

The ONS said birth statistics represent births that occur and are then registered in England and Wales.