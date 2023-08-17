Baby beaver named after England’s World Cup goalkeeper Mary Earps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baby beaver named after England’s World Cup goalkeeper Mary Earps

By Press Association
Beaver kit Earps feeds on the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate (Barry Edwards/National Trust/PA)
Beaver kit Earps feeds on the National Trust's Holnicote Estate (Barry Edwards/National Trust/PA)

A baby beaver has been named after goalkeeper Mary Earps in honour of England reaching the World Cup final.

The kit was born at the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate, near Exmoor, in Somerset, and joins siblings Russo, Toone and Rashford.

Earps is the sixth member of the family born at an enclosure known as Paddocks, with twins – named Moss and Fern – born at a second enclosure nearby.

The beaver kit has been named after England World Cup goalkeeper Mary Earps (Barry Edwards/National Trust/PA)
The beaver kit has been named after England goalkeeper Mary Earps (Barry Edwards/National Trust/PA)

Members of the public were invited to help name the three kits, with the final decision made by the ranger team on the estate.

Earps is the younger sibling of Rashford, the first beaver born on Exmoor for 400 years, who was named after Manchester United player Marcus Rashford in 2021. He was followed by twins Russo and Toone, named after Lionesses Alessia Russo and Ella Toone, last summer.

Rashford has been spotted teaching his latest sibling the important beaver skills needed to build dams and create new pools to attract wildlife.

Twins Moss and Fern, born to first-time parents Lily and Bulrush, are also doing well.

Beaver kit twins Moss and Fern snuggle together on the National Trust’s Holnicote Estate (Barry Edwards/National Trust/PA)
Beaver kit twins Moss and Fern snuggle together on the National Trust's Holnicote Estate (Barry Edwards/National Trust/PA)

National Trust ranger Jack Siviter said: “We decided to continue with the sporting theme for the Paddocks family due to the success of the women’s football team in reaching the World Cup final, and at our second site liked the nature themes coming through as a fitting tribute to the flora and fauna that the beaver live and work amongst.

“We are particularly pleased for first-time parents, Lily and Bulrush, and it’s great to see their new kits thriving.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be able to track the development of the youngsters and how they start to help us with our conservation work, in particular building more resilience into our landscapes to help mitigate the consequences of extreme weather.”