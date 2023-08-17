Man who stored pensioner’s body in freezer for two years admits fraud

A man who previously admitted to storing a pensioner’s body in a freezer for two years has now admitted fraud after taking money from his account.

Damion Johnson, 53, pleaded guilty in May to keeping 71-year-old John Wainwright‘s body in the freezer of a property in Birmingham.

He had previously denied three counts of fraud by false representation and was due to face trial in November, but changed his plea on Thursday.

The offences relate to Johnson using Mr Wainwright’s bank card to withdraw money from cash machines, pay for goods and transfer money to his own account between September 23 2018 and May 7 2020.

Raglan Ashton, representing Johnson, told Derby Crown Court that his client wished to be remanded in custody until sentencing.

He said: “Clearly he is in a pretty desperate state presently.

“His instructions to me are that he does not wish to be sentenced today, he wishes to be remanded.”

Mr Wainwright and the defendant were believed to live together in Cleveland Tower, Holloway Head, in Birmingham city centre, until Mr Wainwright died in September 2018.

At an earlier hearing, Johnson admitted one count of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between September 1 2018 and August 22 2020, when Mr Wainwright’s body was discovered.

Mr Wainwright’s cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Wearing jeans and a chequered shirt, with a bag of belongings, Johnson was remanded in custody until sentencing at the same court on October 27.

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Shaun Smith said: “You have now pleaded guilty to everything so we don’t need to have the trial in November.

“A couple of weeks before you were due to have your trial, I am going to sentence you.

“These are serious offences. I am going to remand you in custody at your request.”