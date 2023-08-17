Met Police officer charged with rape and misconduct in public office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met Police officer charged with rape and misconduct in public office

By Press Association
The officer was attached to the forceâ€™s Met Operations Unit (Kirsty Oâ€™Connor/PA)
The officer was attached to the forceâ€™s Met Operations Unit (Kirsty Oâ€™Connor/PA)

A Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape and misconduct in public office as well as a number of other offences.

Police Constable James Murray, who was attached to the force’s Met Operations Unit, was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody.

He was immediately suspended from duty.

The police officer has been charged with rape, non-fatal strangulation and actual bodily harm.

A woman known to Pc Murray is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Pc Murray has also been charged with misconduct in public office, possessing Pava spray, which is an incapacitant, and four counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A number of the offences are reported to have taken place while the police officer was on duty.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January and August this year.

Pc Murray was listed for a first hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.