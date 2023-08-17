Watchdog to reinvestigate death of pedestrian hit by police vehicle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watchdog to reinvestigate death of pedestrian hit by police vehicle

By Press Association
Kimberley Cameron died on April 16 2021 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, as the result of a crash involving a Thames Valley Police vehicle (Tim Ockenden/PA)
A watchdog is to reinvestigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a police vehicle, after new evidence was heard during her inquest.

Kimberley Cameron, 27, died on April 16 2021 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, as the result of a crash involving a Thames Valley Police (TVP) vehicle.

An officer was responding to a report of a serious traffic collision and he was travelling at approximately 62mph in a 40mph zone on the A41 with lights and sirens on when his vehicle hit Ms Cameron.

At the time, she was crossing the road between two stationary vehicles on a pedestrian crossing when the lights were on green for traffic.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) finished an investigation in February 2022 and shared the findings with Ms Cameron’s family, TVP and HM Coroner.

The IOPC concluded that the officer involved in the crash acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures.

During the inquest, which concluded in October 2022, new information was provided by a police driving trainer, who gave evidence that “strongly suggested the officer should have slowed considerably” given he did not have a clear view of the crossing, the IOPC said.

The watchdog has now said there is a “real possibility” the new evidence would have led “wholly or partly” to different decisions.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The death of Kimberley Cameron is a tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and friends.

“The evidence provided by the police driving trainer at the inquest had not been requested as part of our investigation.

“We believe there is a real possibility that this new evidence – had it been sought during our investigation – would have led wholly or partly to different decisions regarding discipline, performance, and/or whether or not the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We are now reinvestigating all of the circumstances surrounding Ms Cameron’s death, giving due consideration to this new evidence.”

The IOPC has informed Ms Cameron’s family, the officer involved and Thames Valley Police of the decision.