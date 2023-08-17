Further tests needed to establish cause of death for 10-year-old girl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Further tests needed to establish cause of death for 10-year-old girl

By Press Association
Flowers were left at the scene of the death in Woking (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Further tests are needed to establish the cause of death of a 10-year-old girl in Woking, police have confirmed.

A post-mortem examination performed on Tuesday concluded that the cause was “still to be established”, detective superintendent Mark Chapman from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team said.

Formal identification of the child has yet to take place but she has been named in reports as Sara Sharif.

The body of the girl was found at her home, a semi-detached property on Hammond Road, Woking, after officers were called at around 2.50am on August 10 following a concern for safety.

Police confirmed she attended a local school.

Surrey Police officers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking (PA)

Detectives are looking to speak to three people who were known to the victim and who the PA news agency understands travelled to Pakistan on August 9, a day before the death was discovered.

Mr Chapman told reporters at a media briefing at Surrey Police headquarters that officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with the investigation.

He added they are working with international partners.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan.

Mr Chapman said no arrests have been made.

The girl’s mother was informed and is being supported by specialist officers, he added.

A police presence remains at the property in the quiet Woking village of Horsell and it is expected officers will be there for “some weeks”.

Locals spoke of their shock and fear the day after the 10-year-old’s body was discovered.

Many of the flowers left on the pavement outside the house had heartfelt messages written by local families attached, while one person left a stuffed unicorn.

One note read: “Sweet girl, I’m so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon.”