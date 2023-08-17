Further tests needed to establish cause of death for 10-year-old girl

Further tests are needed to establish the cause of death of a 10-year-old girl in Woking, police have confirmed.

A post-mortem examination performed on Tuesday concluded that the cause was “still to be established”, detective superintendent Mark Chapman from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team said.

Formal identification of the child has yet to take place but she has been named in reports as Sara Sharif.

The body of the girl was found at her home, a semi-detached property on Hammond Road, Woking, after officers were called at around 2.50am on August 10 following a concern for safety.

Police confirmed she attended a local school.

Surrey Police officers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking (PA)

Detectives are looking to speak to three people who were known to the victim and who the PA news agency understands travelled to Pakistan on August 9, a day before the death was discovered.

Mr Chapman told reporters at a media briefing at Surrey Police headquarters that officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with the investigation.

He added they are working with international partners.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan.

Mr Chapman said no arrests have been made.

The girl’s mother was informed and is being supported by specialist officers, he added.

A police presence remains at the property in the quiet Woking village of Horsell and it is expected officers will be there for “some weeks”.

Locals spoke of their shock and fear the day after the 10-year-old’s body was discovered.

Many of the flowers left on the pavement outside the house had heartfelt messages written by local families attached, while one person left a stuffed unicorn.

One note read: “Sweet girl, I’m so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon.”