Lucy Letby joins gruesome list of Britainâ€™s medical monsters

By Press Association
Harold Shipman was found to have killed 250 of his patients (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Killer nurse Lucy Letby joins a grim list of medical professionals who exploited their position to harm the vulnerable patients they were supposed to care for.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the most notorious examples of Britain’s medical murderers:

– “Doctor Death”

Dubbed “Doctor Death” by the press, Harold Shipman was one Britain’s most prolific serial killers and is thought to have murdered hundreds of patients.

As a general practitioner in Greater Manchester, Shipman targeted elderly people after winning their trust.

An official inquiry into Harold Shipman’s crimes established he had killed 250 people (PA)

His modus operandi, which consisted of injecting his victims with a fatal dose of drugs and claiming they died of natural causes, meant he evaded capture throughout the 1990s until he was convicted of 15 counts of murder in 2000.

He began to attract suspicion after one of his patients, an 81-year-old woman, was discovered dead in her home only hours after Shipman visited her in 1998.

After killing himself in prison in 2004, an official inquiry established that the extent of Shipman’s crimes was far greater than initially thought and it estimated he had killed 250 people.

– Beverley Allitt

In a case with disturbing echoes of Letby’s crimes, Beverley Allitt is currently serving 13 life sentences – one for each of the children she murdered or attempted to murder as a paediatric nurse in the 1990s.

Allitt attacked 13 children who had been admitted for minor injuries between February and April 1991 at Grantham and Kesteven Hospital, Lincolnshire, injecting some of them with dangerous amounts of insulin.

Beverley Allitt attacked 13 children, killing four of them (PA)

She succeeded in killing four of them. The youngest of whom, Liam Taylor, was just seven weeks old.

After the death of her fourth victim, 15-month-old Claire Peck, staff became suspicious of the number of cardiac arrests on the children’s ward and police began to investigate.

It was established that Allitt was the only nurse on duty during the medical episodes and she was found guilty of four counts of murder, three of attempted murder, and a further six of grievous bodily harm in 1993.

Allitt, now 54, is currently imprisoned at Rampton Secure Hospital in Nottinghamshire.

– Scotland’s “Angel of Death”

Colin Norris, from Glasgow, was another nurse convicted of killing patients.

Called the “Angel of Death”, Norris was found guilty in 2008 of murdering four women and attempting to murder another by injecting them with insulin.

Colin Norris has always stressed his innocence and his case will go before the Court of Appeal (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The four women who died – Ethel Hall, Bridget Bourke, Doris Ludlam and Irene Crookes – plus the fifth woman, Vera Wilby, were all elderly inpatients on orthopaedic wards in Leeds where he worked as a nurse in 2002.

He was accused of injecting his victims with lethal amounts of insulin.

Now aged 47, Norris is serving a 30-year prison sentence at HMP Frankland.

He successfully had all five of his convictions referred to the Court of Appeal in 2021 after the Criminal Cases Review Commission concluded there was a “real possibility” they may be unsafe in light of new expert evidence.

– Victorino Chua

Father-of-two Victorino Chua was found guilty of murdering and poisoning patients at Stepping Hill Hospital in Stockport, where he worked as a nurse.

He was jailed for a minimum of 35 years in 2015.

Victorino Chua killed two patients and attempted to kill a third (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Chua, now 57, killed Tracey Arden, 44, and Derek Weaver, 83, and attempted to kill a third victim, Arnold Lancaster, 71, by injecting insulin into saline bags and ampoules.

Speaking after he was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court, Mr Weaver’s sister Lynda Bleasdale described Chua as an “evil and diabolical” man who “enjoyed watching people suffer”.