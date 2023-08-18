Messages sent by killer nurse Lucy Letby during murder spree

Here is a selection of text messages sent by Lucy Letby to colleagues during her 12-month attack spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

– June 9 2015 (In between murder of Child A and attempted murder of his twin sister Child B)

Dad was on the floor crying, saying please don’t take our baby away when I took him to the mortuary, it’s just heart-breaking. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.

– June 13 2015 (Nearly 90 minutes before collapse of Child C, a baby boy who died hours later)

I just keep thinking about Mon (death of Child A). Feel like I need to be in (room) 1 to overcome it… to get the image out of my head. It probably sounds odd but it’s how I feel.

– June 13 2015 (Six minutes before collapse of Child C)

Only those who saw him know what image I have in my head.

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering several babies in her care (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

– June 14 2015 (More than three hours after murder of Child C)

I just keep seeing them both. No one should have to see & do the things we do. It’s heart-breaking. But it’s not about me. We learn to deal with it. It’s not about me or anyone else, it’s those poor parents who have to walk away without their baby.

– June 22 2015 (Four-and-a-half hours after murder of Child D, a baby girl)

On a day to day basis it’s an incredible job with so many positives. But sometimes I think, how do such sick babies get through & others just die so suddenly and unexpectedly? Guess it’s how it’s meant to be… I think there is an element of fate involved. There is a reason for everything.

– August 5 2015 (The evening after the attempted murder of a baby boy, Child F, through insulin poisoning – a day after the murder of his twin brother, Child E)

Wonder if he (Child F) has an endocrine problem then. Hope they can get to bottom of it. On way home from salsa. Feel better now I’ve been out.

– August 9 2015

I said goodbye to (Child E and F’s parents) as (Child F) might go tomorrow. They both cried & hugged me saying they will never be able to thank me for the love & care I gave to (Child E) & for the precious memories I’ve given them. It’s heart-breaking.

I just feel sad that they are thanking me when they have lost him & for something that any of us would have done. But it’s really nice to know that I got it right for them. That’s all I want.

A diary and notes were recovered from Lucy Letby’s home (Cheshire Constabulary/CPS/PA)

– September 30 2015 (Nearly five hours after first unsuccessful attempt to murder Child I, a baby girl)

Need to try and sort off duty as working the Wed before your wedding when wanted whole week off to help you. Can’t believe it’s a month away!!! X

– October 23 2015 (Hours after the murder of Child I, at the fourth attempt)

We tried everything. Just don’t think she was strong enough this time.

– April 9 2016 (During a day shift after Letby had earlier attempted to murder twin boys, Child L and M)

Work has been shite but… I have just won £135 on Grand National!!! Unpacking party sounds good to me with my flavoured vodka ha ha.

– June 22 2016 (The evening before her return to work following a holiday in Ibiza with friends)

Probably be back in with a bang lol.

– June 23 2016 (Three-and-a-half hours after the murder of triplet Child O on Letby’s first shift since her return from holiday in Ibiza)

I want to be in Ibiza (sadface emoji)

– June 24 2016 (The day after murder of second triplet, Child P)

I keep thinking of them both in the cot together – so peaceful yet beyond words for how awful it is. So sad. The family all thanked me when I took (Child P) in dressed. And I know age doesn’t make it any easier/harder but such a lot to go through at a young age.

– July 15 2016 (Email informs all nursing staff they need to undergo clinical supervision in preparation for an external review)

I’ve done a timeline of this year. Hoping to get as much info together as possible – if they have nothing or minimal on me they’ll look silly, not Me.